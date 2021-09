CAIRO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sudanese authorities have contained a failed coup attempt and the situation has been brought under control, a member of the country's ruling council told Reuters on Tuesday.

Interrogation of suspects involved in the attempted coup on Monday was due to begin and the military would issue a statement shortly, spokesman Mohamed Al Faki Suleiman said. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Andrew Heavens)