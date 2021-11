Yellen, in remarks prepared for a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Tuesday, said she was confident "at this point" that U.S. economic growth remained strong, but said failure to deal with the debt limit would "eviscerate" the recovery.

She also called on Congress to pass President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social and climate spending bill, saying it would end the "childcare crisis" and let parents return to work.

