Fairbanks Morse Defense Acquires Welin Lambie Ltd.

Marine defense provider expands portfolio with acquisition of military and commercial davit manufacturer

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management (“Arcline”), has acquired Welin Lambie Ltd. (Welin Lambie), a U.K.-based leading designer and manufacturer of davits used specifically for the launch and recovery of all types of craft from ships or shore-based installations. The acquisition further expands FMD’s capabilities and service solutions for shipyard, defense, and commercial marine customers, including the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Additionally, FMD’s acquisition of Welin Lambie enhances its product and service offerings for future uncrewed ship programs, as davits that launch and recover crafts and mission packages are expected to be increasingly critical in uncrewed environments.

“As naval forces around the world upgrade existing vessels and expand their fleets, the demand for local, high-quality aftermarket services is greater than ever before,” said George Whittier, CEO of FMD. “Our acquisition of Welin Lambie brings Fairbanks Morse Defense one step closer to becoming a full-service provider for our core marine customers so we can better support their mission-critical operations. Welin Lambie’s products and services easily align with our service solutions, and we’re excited to have them join the FMD brand.”

Over many decades, Welin Lambie has established strong relationships with the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard. Its products are installed on a wide variety of vessels stationed worldwide, including U.S. Navy amphibious vessels, LCS vessels, CVN aircraft carriers, USCG cutters, and frigates for the Royal Saudi Navy currently under construction at Marinette Marine.

Since 1901, Welin Lambie has been rooted in maritime history, having designed and built integrated davit systems for several world-renowned ships, including the 1912 original “unsinkable” White Star Liner Titanic and the 1997 blockbuster film Titanic. Operating from its facility in Brierley Hill, West Midlands, U.K., Welin Lambie serves customers in the U.K., North America, and worldwide.

“Welin Lambie has established strong marine defense customer relationships because of our ability to seamlessly adapt to changing regulations and requirements,” Welin Lambie Managing Director Norman Rose said. “These qualities will be an asset to Fairbanks Morse Defense customers as our products and services are integrated into their offerings. We’re looking forward to expanding our presence under the Fairbanks Morse Defense brand.”

In recent years, FMD has expanded its capabilities, inventory, and geographic presence with several key acquisitions to better serve the defense industry. So far this year, FMD acquired Hunt Valve, a specialty naval valve manufacturer, and Ward Leonard, a motor and control solutions provider. FMD also acquired diesel engine repair and rebuilding service provider BRECO International in November 2020.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a leading provider of high value equipment for naval defense customers. For more than 100 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of reliable power systems, parts, and aftermarket services to the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, Military Sealift Command, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Through its six strategically located service centers and a robust aftermarket team, FMD is able to provide round-the-clock field service and parts support. Additionally, its suite of full lifecycle solutions extends asset life and enables it to run more efficiently. With a growing portfolio of companies under the FMD brand, the company continues to integrate these mission-critical products and innovative service solutions to power marine defense. FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is based in Beloit, Wisconsin. Learn more about FMD at www.FairbanksMorseDefense.com.

About Welin Lambie Industries

Established in 1901 as Welin Davit and Engineering Company, Welin Lambie operates worldwide on Navy and Coast Guard platforms, offshore supply vessels, oil rigs, and ferries. NASA uses Welin Lambie Davits to support its SRB (Solid Rocket Booster) recovery systems. Welin Lambie offers a complete range of standard and bespoke davits that meet the requirements of Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and recognized certifying authorities, as well as meeting the demands of military customers including shock, vibe, and EMI requirements.

