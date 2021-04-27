Log in
Fairbanks Morse Is Now Fairbanks Morse Defense

04/27/2021 | 11:31am EDT
Fairbanks Morse announces brand realignment and forms Fairbanks Morse Defense to serve as an umbrella providing strategic direction and driving business directives for entire organization

Fairbanks Morse, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading provider of reliable power and propulsion solutions, today announced that it is now Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD). Through this brand realignment, FMD serves as the umbrella for its independent business units and will provide overall strategic guidance and drive the entire organization's business directives. The move reflects the company's emphasis on service to its military and commercial maritime customers while also enhancing its ability to quickly respond to its current customer base with a broader range of aftermarket service solutions.

"Fairbanks Morse Defense is more than a name; it is our organizing principle. It serves as the primary channel through which we will seamlessly integrate our business directives and strategies throughout the company," said George Whittier, Fairbanks Morse Defense CEO. "At the same time, this transition puts us in a better position to provide world-class service to all our customers, including those who are not in the defense sector."

Underneath the umbrella of FMD are three divisions: Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), and Ward Leonard.

Located in Beloit, Wisconsin, in a facility separate from FMD, FME manufactures, procures, assembles, and distributes all Fairbanks Morse engines.

FMS provides all aftermarket parts, services, and solutions for both military and non-governmental customers. BRECO International Inc, a specialty provider of ALCO parts and services recently acquired by Fairbanks Morse (FM), falls within the FMS division.

The third division of FMD, Ward Leonard (WL), was acquired by FM in January. Based in Thomaston, Connecticut, WL is a leading provider of motor and control solutions for military applications and has been a major supplier to the U.S. Navy for more than a century.

"The goal of Fairbanks Morse has always been to provide fast, reliable, cost-competitive solutions to our customers. Combined with our recent acquisitions, this new structure reinforces our commitment to serving our customers' mission-critical power needs and allows us to expand our offerings both in terms of geography and technology," said Whittier.

The corporate realignment will have minimal impact on employees or current customers. Primary job duties and customer contacts will remain unchanged.

About Fairbanks Morse Defense

Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) is a leading provider of mission-critical equipment to military and commercial marine customers. The company comprises three divisions: Fairbanks Morse Engine (FME), Fairbanks Morse Service (FMS), and Ward Leonard. For more than 125 years, FMD has been a principal supplier of reliable power systems, parts, and aftermarket service to the U.S. Navy, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Coast Guard, and the Canadian Coast Guard. Through FME, the company continues supporting the defense industry’s mission-critical operations with high-performance engines manufactured in the USA. OEM parts, expert services, and innovative solutions that improve performance and extend component lifecycles are provided to marine, nuclear, commercial, and export customers through FMS and Ward Leonard. FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management, is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Learn more about FMD by visiting www.fairbanksmorsedefense.com.


© Business Wire 2021
