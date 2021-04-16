Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. MarketScreener Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fairfax Announces Conference Call

04/16/2021 | 05:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 30, 2021 to discuss its 2021 first quarter results, which will be announced after the close of markets on Thursday, April 29, 2021 and will be available at that time on its website at www.fairfax.ca. The call, consisting of a presentation by the company followed by a question period, may be accessed at (888) 390-0867 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (212) 547-0141 (International) with the passcode “FAIRFAX”.

A replay of the call will be available from shortly after the termination of the call until 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, May 14, 2021. The replay may be accessed at (866) 367-6912 (Canada and U.S.) or 1 (203) 369-0239 (International).

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development at
 (416) 367-4941

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pITAÚ UNIBANCO HOLDING S.A. : Payment of Interest on Capital
PR
05:58pInsurer Hartford to pay $650 million for claims linked to Boy Scouts of America sex abuse cases
RE
05:58pNATURA & S A  : Notice to the Market - Participation in Lives
PU
05:58pFAIRFAX INDIA HOLDINGS CORPORATION : Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
GL
05:52pASTRAZENECA  : Quebec to deploy sound trucks in Montreal to announce mobile vaccine clinics
AQ
05:51pINTZ CLASS ACTION NOTICE : Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against Intrusion Inc.
BU
05:49pINDIANAPOLIS MASS SHOOTING : At Least Eight Dead at FedEx Facility -- 7th Update
DJ
05:46pFairfax Announces Conference Call
GL
05:44pU.S. sues Trump ally Roger Stone for alleged nonpayment of federal income taxes
RE
05:43pPFIZER  : supply bolstered as Moderna cuts delivery, Ontario turns down Trudeau's help
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : ARK buys $110 million Coinbase shares, adding to positions
2APPLE INC. : Bitcoin tumbles after Turkey bans crypto payments citing risks
3World stocks at new peaks on strong China, U.S. data
4Morgan Stanley reveals $911 million Archegos loss as profit jumps
5Investor Einhorn says Palihapitiya, Musk poured 'jet fuel' on GameStop

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ