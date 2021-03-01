Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares
03/01/2021 | 05:25pm EST
TORONTO, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
Series C
0.294313
March 31, 2021
March 15, 2021
Series D
0.20090
March 30, 2021
Series E
0.198938
March 31, 2021
Series F
0.13987
March 30, 2021
Series G
0.185125
March 31, 2021
Series H
0.16453
March 30, 2021
Series I
0.207938
March 31, 2021
Series J
0.18240
March 30, 2021
Series K
0.291938
March 31, 2021
Series M
0.312688
March 31, 2021
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the March 31, 2021 to June 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
Series D
0.80354
3.22301
0.20089
Series F
0.55672
2.23301
0.13918
Series H
0.65645
2.63301
0.16411
Series J
0.72875
2.92301
0.18219
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
