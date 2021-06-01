Log in
Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares

06/01/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:

 Series of Preferred Shares Dividend (C$) Payment Date Record Date
 Series C 0.294313 June 30, 2021 June 15, 2021
 Series D 0.20089 June 29, 2021 
 Series E 0.198938 June 30, 2021 
 Series F 0.13918 June 29, 2021 
 Series G 0.185125 June 30, 2021 
 Series H 0.16411 June 29, 2021 
 Series I 0.207938 June 30, 2021 
 Series J 0.18219 June 29, 2021 
 Series K 0.291938 June 30, 2021 
 Series M 0.312688 June 30, 2021 

Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.

Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2021 to September 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:

 Series of Preferred Shares Rate (%) Annualized Rate (%) Dividend (C$)
 Series D 0.821453.259010.20536
 Series F 0.571912.269010.14298
 Series H 0.672742.669010.16818
 Series J 0.745832.959010.18646

Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.

For further information contact:John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at
(416) 367-4941

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
