Fairfax Announces Quarterly Dividend on Series C, D, E, F, G, H, I, J, K and M Preferred Shares and Quarterly Dividend Rate for Series D, F, H and J Preferred Shares
06/01/2021 | 05:02pm EDT
TORONTO, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (“Fairfax”) (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) announces that it has declared the following quarterly dividends per share on its preferred shares:
Series of Preferred Shares
Dividend (C$)
Payment Date
Record Date
Series C
0.294313
June 30, 2021
June 15, 2021
Series D
0.20089
June 29, 2021
Series E
0.198938
June 30, 2021
Series F
0.13918
June 29, 2021
Series G
0.185125
June 30, 2021
Series H
0.16411
June 29, 2021
Series I
0.207938
June 30, 2021
Series J
0.18219
June 29, 2021
Series K
0.291938
June 30, 2021
Series M
0.312688
June 30, 2021
Applicable Canadian withholding tax will be applied to dividends payable to non-residents of Canada.
Fairfax has also determined the quarterly dividend rates in respect of the June 30, 2021 to September 29, 2021 dividend period for its floating rate preferred shares. The rates, together with the dividends per share payable for such period (if and when declared), are set forth below:
Series of Preferred Shares
Rate (%)
Annualized Rate (%)
Dividend (C$)
Series D
0.82145
3.25901
0.20536
Series F
0.57191
2.26901
0.14298
Series H
0.67274
2.66901
0.16818
Series J
0.74583
2.95901
0.18646
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact:
John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941