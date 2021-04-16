Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited: Result of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting
04/16/2021 | 05:43pm EDT
TORONTO, April 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSX: FFH and FFH.U) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on Directors at its April 15, 2021 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.
Each of the nominee directors listed in Fairfax’s management proxy circular dated March 5, 2021 was elected as a director. The voting results for the twelve directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below:
Name of Nominee
Vote For (Aggregate)
%
Withhold Vote (Aggregate)
%
Vote For (Subordinate Voting Shares)
%
Withhold Vote (Subordinate Voting Shares)
%
Anthony F. Griffiths
35,537,182
96.34
1,350,976
3.66
16,120,888
92.27
1,350,976
7.73
Robert J. Gunn
36,122,405
97.92
765,753
2.08
16,706,111
95.62
765,753
4.38
David L. Johnston
34,636,508
93.90
2,251,650
6.10
15,220,214
87.11
2,251,650
12.89
Karen L. Jurjevich
36,750,617
99.63
137,541
0.37
17,334,323
99.21
137,541
0.79
R. William McFarland
36,185,517
98.10
702,641
1.90
16,769,223
95.98
702,641
4.02
Christine N. McLean
35,243,352
95.54
1,644,806
4.46
15,827,058
90.59
1,644,806
9.41
Timothy R. Price
36,254,952
98.28
633,206
1.72
16,838,658
96.38
633,206
3.62
Brandon W. Sweitzer
35,879,831
97.27
1,008,327
2.73
16,463,537
94.23
1,008,327
5.77
Lauren C. Templeton
36,787,108
99.73
101,050
0.27
17,370,814
99.42
101,050
0.58
Benjamin P. Watsa
35,228,931
95.50
1,659,227
4.50
15,812,637
90.50
1,659,227
9.50
V. Prem Watsa
35,693,113
96.76
1,195,045
3.24
16,276,819
93.16
1,195,045
6.84
William C. Weldon
35,609,238
96.53
1,278,920
3.47
16,192,944
92.68
1,278,920
7.32
Fairfax is a holding company which, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance and the associated investment management.
For further information contact:
John Varnell, Vice President, Corporate Development, at (416) 367-4941