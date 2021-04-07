Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fairmarkit : Introduces New Industry Standard for All-in-One Sourcing with the Addition of Streamlined RFPs

04/07/2021 | 09:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fairmarkit enhances its automation-powered intelligent sourcing platform to significantly expand tail spend sourcing capabilities, enable more strategic sourcing events, while driving down costs and increasing team efficiency.

Fairmarkit, the intelligent sourcing platform, today introduced the release of new capabilities that simplify and streamline competitive RFPs for procurement teams. An expansion of Fairmarkit’s intelligent sourcing platform, these added capabilities make Fairmarkit the only all-in-one solution that leverages automation to make competitive sourcing easier for both RFQs and RFPs in one cohesive experience.

Traditionally RFPs are a high-touch, time-consuming process, requiring manual efforts by procurement teams to build requests, collaborate with stakeholders, manage vendor progress and consolidate responses. As a result, procurement departments face significant limitations: teams conduct an average of just 20 sourcing events a year leaving over 80% of transactions untouched. Meanwhile, RFPs are treated as a unique and differentiated process, requiring separate tools for more complex sourcing events.

A one-stop automated sourcing solution

Fairmarkit is breaking new ground in the procurement industry by bringing a first-of-its-kind solution to automate and streamline the RFP process, while maintaining the simple experience of RFQ sourcing. Fairmarkit RFP expands upon Fairmarkit’s existing capabilities that help companies competitively source more of their spend by enabling customers to now handle a wider variety of sourcing events—from the most simple to the most complex. By acting as a central source of information for buyers, businesses have access to structured reporting across all types of purchases.

Fairmarkit’s efficiency-first approach to RFPs greatly eliminates manual efforts, enabling procurement teams to cut the average sourcing time in half and multiply the number of RFPs they can complete each month. By saving teams time and clicks, they’re able to run more competitive events, resulting in greater bottom line impact, increased operational efficiency, sustainability and diversity enrichment and tracking, and more structured visibility into vendor responses.

“We built RFPs into Fairmarkit because we saw customers already using our platform to manage these types of complex sourcing events,” said Kevin Frechette, co-founder and CEO of Fairmarkit. “These new capabilities allow our customers to conduct a broader range of sourcing events on our automated platform, saving them time, maximizing efficiency and allowing customers to get more spend under management through a streamlined sourcing process.”

“Fairmarkit delivers automated sourcing that allows our team to be highly efficient,” said Joe Frederick, Senior Director at Snowflake. “With the addition of this new set of capabilities, Fairmarkit RFP brings that innovation to more strategic sourcing events in a way that other technologies do not. By integrating with Coupa and streamlining every point in the sourcing process, Fairmarkit allows teams to run more events than ever, and greatly impact their KPIs.”

Fairmarkit easily integrates into any existing processes and systems, extending the value of the technology tools customers already use. The product is available now. For more information, visit fairmarkit.com/rfp.

About Fairmarkit

Fairmarkit is the intelligent sourcing platform that empowers organizations to more efficiently purchase the goods and services they need. By equipping procurement and supply-chain teams with automation and data, Fairmarkit promotes competitive bidding while reducing manual work within existing processes. Leveraged across a number of industries by innovative procurement departments, such as Snowflake, Cabot Corporation, and Refinitiv, Fairmarkit aims to revolutionize the way organizations make purchases. Learn more at www.fairmarkit.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:20aELECTROCOMPONENTS  : ESG Presentation (Presentation)
PU
09:20aALLISON TRANSMISSION  : Vizcaya Upgrades Firefighting and Rescue Fleet with 15 Vehicles Equipped with Allison Fully Automatics
PU
09:20aNEENAH INC  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aMOUNTAIN CREST ACQUISITION CORP II  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:20aAngkor Resources Announces Initial Assay Results from Wild Boar Gold Prospect, Cambodia
NE
09:19aSOFTBANK  : Redis Labs valued at over $2 billion in latest funding from SoftBank, others
RE
09:19aSUBURBAN PROPANE PARTNERS, L.P.  : Supports California Reforestation Efforts in Partnership with Santa Rosa's Downtown Action Organization + Contract Extension for Renewable Propane Supply
PR
09:19aENDO INTERNATIONAL  : Comments on Entry of Default Liability Judgment in Tennessee State Court Case
AQ
09:18aKWESST MICRO  : IIROC Trading Resumption - KWE
AQ
09:18aSONO TEK CORP  : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Cryptocurrency inflows hit all-time high of $4.5 billion in first-quarter - Coinshares
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Prosus to sell 2% stake in Tencent worth $15 billion
3JD.COM, INC. : JD COM : Huawei Becomes the First Brand to Have 50 Million Fans on JD.com
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Shell first quarter 2021 update note
5NOKIA OYJ : Nokia Settles Patent Dispute With Lenovo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ