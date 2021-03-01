Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fairview Pharmacy Service Receives URAC Rare Disease Designation

03/01/2021 | 02:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, DC, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairview Pharmacy Service Receives URAC Rare Disease Designation

Among the first pharmacies in the country to achieve this mark of highest quality

  

URAC, the nation’s pre-eminent pharmacy accrediting body, announced that Fairview Pharmacy Services, part of Fairview Health Services, received Rare Disease Pharmacy Designation The pharmacy is among the very early adopters of this designation which shows their commitment to high-quality pharmacy practice and advanced expertise with rare disease treatment. Fairview also holds URAC’s Specialty Pharmacy Accreditation and Mail Service Pharmacy Accreditation'

“Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Fairview do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management,” said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D. “By achieving two URAC pharmacy accreditations and a rare disease designation, Fairview Pharmacy Services has demonstrated excellence in quality care delivery and their long-term commitment to ensuring patient safety and improving outcomes.”

 

“At Fairview, we’re proud of our work to achieve two URAC accreditations and in being only the second organization to receive a rare disease designation,” said Jake Hansen, PharmD, MS, Fairview Pharmacy Manager. “As precision medicine emerges, rare disease diagnoses and associated orphan drugs continue to grow, it’s more important than ever to earn the URAC seal – a symbol of excellence and commitment to quality and accountability.”

 

“The URAC accreditation process was instrumental in supporting our initiative to provide the best care to the patients that need it most, explained Tori Grier, PharmD, Fairview Supervisor of Specialty Clinical Services. “URAC accreditation ensures our processes help address care for the whole patient, not only their medications. This very collaborative effort between our organization and URAC led to an improved patient support system.”

 

About Fairview

Fairview Health Services (fairview.org) is a Minneapolis-based nonprofit health system driven to heal, discover and educate for longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1906, Fairview provides exceptional care to patients and communities as one of the most comprehensive and geographically accessible systems in Minnesota. Fairview has enjoyed a long partnership with the University of Minnesota and University of Minnesota Physicians, now represented in the M Health Fairview brand. Together, we offer access to breakthrough medical research and specialty expertise as part of a continuum of care that reaches all ages and health needs.

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC (urac.org) is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.


Laura Wood, Director Of Communication
URAC
202-326-3968
communications@urac.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:51pSouth Korean Battery Makers Pitch White House About Disputed Georgia Factory -- Update
DJ
02:50pTWITTER  : Updates to our work on COVID-19 vaccine misinformation
PU
02:50pUMB FINANCIAL  : 2021 Economic Forecast (webinar)
PU
02:49pDATADOG  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:49pSURGEPAYS, INC.  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:49pELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED  : INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION (form 10-K)
AQ
02:49pASTRONICS  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02:46pJ&J waiting on new plant approval to ship high volumes of vaccine -exec
RE
02:46pCatalent says can begin delivering j&j vaccine upon fda plant approval in 'coming weeks'
RE
02:46pWESTROCK  : Heinz UK Launches Recyclable Paperboard Multipack from WestRock
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANALYSIS: Central banks will happily ignore inflation-mongers
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3FORMULA ONE GROUP : ANALYSIS: SPACs turn to 'stonks' as amateur traders take on more risk
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Banks in Germany Tell Customers to Take Deposits Elsewhere
5EUROSTOXX : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks mark best day in nearly four months after bond-driven rout

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ