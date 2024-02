STORY: Officially approved by Michael's estate, it was designed by artist and sculptor Sandra Deiana.

The new coin is the latest addition to the Royal Mint's "Music Legends" series, which has previously honored David Bowie, Elton John and Queen with coins, and will be available to purchase from Monday.

Michael, who rose to stardom in the 1980s with Wham! before embarking on a successful solo career, died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.