Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fake account situation shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO

11/16/2022 | 02:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Eli Lilly & Co CEO Dave Ricks poses for a picture at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco

(Reuters) - Eli Lilly & Co chief Dave Ricks said on Wednesday that the recent imposter Twitter account incident "demonstrates some of the challenges" on the social media platform.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:49pChile's Codelco trials fully-electric loader in bid to cut emissions
RE
02:42pTop U.S. general plays down probability of near-term Ukraine military victory
RE
02:41pFake account shows 'challenges' with Twitter - Lilly CEO
RE
02:40pFed's Waller says "more comfortable" with smaller hikes after recent data
RE
02:30pAir France: Latest bonds issue multiple times oversubscribed
RE
02:28pSoybeans drop 2%, led by soybean oil; wheat and corn retreat
RE
02:23pUkraine's Zelenskiy says he met CIA head Burns in Kyiv
RE
02:21pParis workers disrupt Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
RE
02:20pWall Street falls after Target outlook, Micron supply cut
RE
02:09pParis workers disrupt Galeries Lafayette Christmas tree-lighting ceremony
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Special Report-FTX's Bankman-Fried begged for a rescue even as he revea..
2Zurich Insurance : accelerates its successful, customer-focused strateg..
3Rock Tech Lithium completes Pre-Feasibility Study for its Georgia Lake ..
4Analyst recommendations: Qualcomm, National Grid, Magellan, Medtronic, ..
5North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures -2-

HOT NEWS