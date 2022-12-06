Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Fall in forward premiums to pile pressure on Indian rupee - analysts

12/06/2022 | 05:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A cashier checks Indian rupee notes inside a room at a fuel station in Ahmedabad

MUMBAI (Reuters) - The plunge in forward premiums to more than a decade low could impact carry trades and fuel the demand for dollars, leading to weakness in the Indian rupee, analysts said.

The USD/INR 1-year forward premium has fallen to 1.70%, down almost 300 basis points year-to-date and the lowest since 2010.

A narrower interest rate differential between the U.S. and India is primarily responsible for the fall in the USD/INR forward premiums. Interest rate differentials have narrowed due to the divergent pace at which the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of India have raised rates to manage inflation.

Analysts reckon that this collapse in premiums has implications for the spot rupee.

"Such low forward premium makes carry trade unviable and reduces the willingness of exporters to hedge," said Anindya Banerjee, head of research for forex and interest rates at Kotak Securities.

"Both of these reduce supply (of dollars) in the forward market," making rupee more vulnerable to episodes of risk aversion, Banerjee said.

A carry trade involves buying a higher-yielding currency vis-à-vis a lower-yielding one. The lower the rate differential, the lesser is the motivation to place the trade.

Low forward premiums could also lead to fears of unwinding of existing carry trades, Madhavi Arora, lead economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, said.

Additionally, importers are likely to hedge more due to the "ultra-cheap premiums" and due to the "weakening-to-neutral INR bias", Arora said.

Since the beginning of the year, the Fed has cumulatively raised rates by 375 basis points (bps) while the RBI raised it by 190 bps.

Further, markets are pricing in additional 100 bps Fed rate hikes, including 50 bps next week. The RBI, meanwhile, is expected to pause after increasing rates by 35 bps on Wed and 25 bps in February.

Given the potential for the interest rate differentials to remain narrow, premiums could stay low for some time, say analysts.

The RBI has contributed to the fall in the premiums as it did buy/sell swaps, a transaction that involves buying dollars at the spot date and selling for a future date.

This is being done to neutralize the impact of its spot dollar sales on rupee liquidity and on headline foreign exchange reserves, according to traders.

"At some point, the (RBI) policy intervention strategy will need a re-look to correct this dislocation of premiums," Arora added.

The rupee was down almost 1% against the dollar at 82.56, hovering near its lowest level in over a month.

(Reporting by Nimesh Vora; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

By Nimesh Vora


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (AUD/INR) 1.16% 55.483461 Delayed Quote.2.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.16% 0.67197 Delayed Quote.-7.62%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 2.07% 86.25 End-of-day quote.67.96%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.09% 1.21809 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (CAD/INR) 0.70% 60.669 Delayed Quote.2.64%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.73452 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
EURO (B) VS INDIAN RUPEE SPOT (EUR/INR) 0.84% 86.7096 Delayed Quote.1.10%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.03% 1.04981 Delayed Quote.-7.68%
FLOKI INU (FLOKI/USD) 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.88% 0.012104 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
NEUTRINO USD (USDN/USD) -0.84% 0.2825 End-of-day quote.-71.67%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.04% 0.63244 Delayed Quote.-6.33%
US DOLLAR / INDIAN RUPEE (USD/INR) 0.84% 82.585 Delayed Quote.9.33%
Latest news "Economy"
05:23aAirlines warn of higher fares from green transition
RE
05:22aBritain's Asda to open 300 convenience stores in next four years
RE
05:22aINDIA RUPEE-Rupee sheds 1% as forward premiums sink to historic lows
RE
05:22aECB to hike again but "very close" to neutral rates - Herodotou
RE
05:19aSwedish court finds man guilty of murder at politics festival
RE
05:18aIndia to allow foreign funds to own over 51% in IDBI Bank
RE
05:15aUK watchdog moots tougher checks on financial marketing
RE
05:15aMacron: absurd to stoke fear over energy, France will get through the winter
RE
05:15aUpper Crust owner SSP says sales recovering to pre-pandemic levels
RE
05:13aRussian response mechanism to oil price cap to take effect this month -agencies
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEXDEGIRO : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
2Analysis-Investors face dilemma as capital increases fill IPO void
3Stocks ease from 3-month highs, dollar firms up on strong U.S. data
4Prosus N : Capital Markets Day 2022
5Aéroports de Paris SA - Final step in the unwinding of the cross-shareh..

HOT NEWS