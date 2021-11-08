Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Falling Back: Will Shorter Days Lead to Less Demand for Gas?

11/08/2021 | 10:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. (November 8, 2021)-The price at the pump continued its slow climb, rising two cents on the week, with the national average for a gallon of gas hitting $3.42. For consumers, gasoline prices last hit this mark in September 2014, when "The Maze Runner" ruled the box office and Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" topped the pop charts. The latest decision by OPEC and its oil-producing allies to maintain their planned gradual increase in output will not help lessen supply constraints, so any relief will most likely have to come from the demand side.

"Not everybody loves changing their household clocks for the end of Daylight Saving Time," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "But the shorter days could lead to lower demand for gas. Drivers may head straight home from work to avoid the darkness rather than tack on side trips for shopping or errands."

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.5 million bbl to 214.2 million bbl last week. However, gasoline demand rose from 9.32 million b/d to 9.5 million b/d. The slight increase in demand has contributed to price increases, while elevated crude prices continue to put upward market pressure on pump prices.

Today's national average of $3.42 is 16 cents more than a month ago, $1.31 more than a year ago, and 80 cents more than in 2019.

Quick Stats

The nation's top 10 largest weekly increases: Michigan (+16 cents), Ohio (+14 cents), Indiana (+11 cents), Arizona (+7 cents), New Mexico (+5 cents), Illinois (+5 cents), Minnesota (+3 cents), Oklahoma (+3 cents), New Hampshire (+3 cents) and Texas (+2 cents).

The nation's top 10 most expensive markets: California ($4.62), Hawaii ($4.33), Nevada ($3.95), Washington ($3.87), Oregon ($3.77), Utah ($3.72), Alaska ($3.71), Idaho ($3.69), Washington, D.C. ($3.61) and Illinois ($3.60).

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Friday's formal trading session, WTI increased by $2.46 to settle at $81.27. Although crude prices gained for the day due to a weakening dollar, crude prices mostly declined last week after EIA reported that total domestic crude supply increased by 3.3 million bbl to 434.1 million bbl last week. However, according to EIA's data, the current storage level is approximately 10.4 percent lower than the same time the previous year. A tighter oil supply has helped to keep crude prices above $80 per barrel. This week, crude prices could decline again if EIA's next weekly report shows another increase in total domestic supply.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.

###

Disclaimer

AAA - American Automobile Association published this content on 08 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2021 15:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:45aTRACKINSIGHT : Wall Street closes at new highs on earnings cheer and strong jobs report
TI
10:44aRivers Casino Portsmouth Names Roy Corby as General Manager
BU
10:43aSHAPE Launches Newest Beauty Lab Box for 2021 Holiday Season
PR
10:43aStatus Update to Shareholders from Rafarma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
GL
10:42aBrazil's Embraer unveils family of green concept planes
RE
10:41aUS Foods improves Q3 2021 sales, earnings
AQ
10:41aFormer Chipotle exec leading national expansion at Green District
AQ
10:41aGreystone Provides $51.9 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Arizona Multifamily Property
GL
10:41aBLACK FRIDAY 32 INCH TV DEALS 2021 : Top Early Roku, 4K & Smart TV Deals Tracked by Deal Tomato
BU
10:41aGreystone Provides $51.9 Million Fannie Mae Loan for Arizona Multifamily Property
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Something in the air: Jet fuel demand ready for takeoff
3Tesla shares fall after Musk's Twitter poll backs stake sale
4China Oct exports beat forecasts, offer buffer to slowing economy
5Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown

HOT NEWS