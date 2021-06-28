Falling U.S. crude stocks draw hedge fund attention: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Hedge funds left their petroleum
positions broadly unchanged last week, after heavy buying in the
three previous weeks took the overall bullish position to an
18-month high.
Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of
just 2 million barrels in the six most important petroleum
futures and options contracts in the week to June 22.
Portfolio managers held a net position of 943 million
barrels, down from 945 the previous week, which was the highest
since January 2020.
Investors have not been this bullish since before the
coronavirus outbreak spread worldwide in early 2020 and prior to
that when the U.S./China trade war intensified in late 2018.
Last week saw small sales of NYMEX and ICE WTI (-6 million
barrels), Brent (-3 million) and European gas oil (-8 million)
but purchases of U.S. gasoline (+8 million) and U.S. diesel (+6
million).
In WTI, bullish long positions outnumbered bearish shorts by
a ratio of more than 11:1, compared with a ratio of 4:1 in Brent
(https://tmsnrt.rs/2SDhzLO).
U.S. shale producers have declined to add extra drilling
rigs or boost output significantly despite the rise in prices.
The number of rigs drilling for oil is less than half that when
prices were last at this level in 2018.
U.S. commercial crude inventories fell below the
pre-pandemic five-year average for 2015-2019 for the first time
in the first week of June, in a signal the market is tightening
rapidly.
Crude stocks around the NYMEX WTI delivery point at Cushing
are already 12 million barrels or 22% below the pre-pandemic
five-year average and still trending lower.
The number of hedge fund short positions in NYMEX WTI fell
to a three-year low in the middle of June, though it rose again
slightly last week.
Portfolio managers are becoming increasingly bullish even
though prices are already well above the average in real terms,
responding to indications that shale producers will continue to
hold back production.
With U.S. shale producers staying on the sidelines, OPEC+
has more scope to draw down global inventories and push prices
higher without worrying about the loss of market share.
