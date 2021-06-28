Falling U.S. crude stocks draw hedge fund attention: Kemp

(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Hedge funds left their petroleum positions broadly unchanged last week, after heavy buying in the three previous weeks took the overall bullish position to an 18-month high.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of just 2 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to June 22.

Portfolio managers held a net position of 943 million barrels, down from 945 the previous week, which was the highest since January 2020.

Investors have not been this bullish since before the coronavirus outbreak spread worldwide in early 2020 and prior to that when the U.S./China trade war intensified in late 2018.

Last week saw small sales of NYMEX and ICE WTI (-6 million barrels), Brent (-3 million) and European gas oil (-8 million) but purchases of U.S. gasoline (+8 million) and U.S. diesel (+6 million).

In WTI, bullish long positions outnumbered bearish shorts by a ratio of more than 11:1, compared with a ratio of 4:1 in Brent (https://tmsnrt.rs/2SDhzLO).

U.S. shale producers have declined to add extra drilling rigs or boost output significantly despite the rise in prices. The number of rigs drilling for oil is less than half that when prices were last at this level in 2018.

U.S. commercial crude inventories fell below the pre-pandemic five-year average for 2015-2019 for the first time in the first week of June, in a signal the market is tightening rapidly.

Crude stocks around the NYMEX WTI delivery point at Cushing are already 12 million barrels or 22% below the pre-pandemic five-year average and still trending lower.

The number of hedge fund short positions in NYMEX WTI fell to a three-year low in the middle of June, though it rose again slightly last week.

Portfolio managers are becoming increasingly bullish even though prices are already well above the average in real terms, responding to indications that shale producers will continue to hold back production.

With U.S. shale producers staying on the sidelines, OPEC+ has more scope to draw down global inventories and push prices higher without worrying about the loss of market share.

- U.S. shale restraint pushes oil prices to multi-year high (Reuters, June 4)