1109 GMT - The spreads on U.S. corporate bonds could widen on growing concerns about an economic slowdown in the U.S., Capital Economics economist Hubert de Barochez says in a note. In recent weeks, the spreads on eurozone and U.K. corporate bonds have widened due to fears about economic downturn while U.S. bond spreads have narrowed. Barochez expects the divergence between U.S. bond spreads and their eurozone and U.K. peers to end in the coming weeks. (miriam.mukuru@wsj.com)

07-05-23 0840ET