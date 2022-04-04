Falling stockpiles push zinc prices higher

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - Zinc prices rose on Monday as a
rapid fall in the amount of metal available in the London Metal
Exchange (LME) warehouse system added to fears of supply
shortages.
Benchmark zinc on the LME was up 2% at $4,423.50 a
tonne by 1038 GMT. The metal used to galvanise steel is up about
25% this year after rising 28% in 2021 and touching a record
high last month.
"Zinc stocks are already very low," said ING analyst Wenyu
Yao. "There's not much of a buffer."
Trading volumes were low, with Chinese financial markets
closed for a public holiday until Wednesday.
STOCKS: On-warrant inventories of zinc in LME-registered
warehouses fell to 78,125 tonnes, the lowest since May 2020 and
down from about 130,000 tonnes in mid-March. <MZNSTX-TOTAL>
SUPPLY: High energy prices have forced some zinc smelters in
Europe to curtail production and Russia's demand for payment for
gas in roubles has raised fears of supply shortages or still
higher prices.
UKRAINE: Germany said the West would agree to impose more
sanctions on Russia in the coming days as nations around the
world expressed outrage over civilian deaths in Ukraine.
CHINA: COVID-19 lockdowns could curb metals demand in China,
but traders are hopeful of stimulus to support economic growth.
Analysts at ANZ said China's coronavirus outbreak "has
already led to a slowdown in the domestic movement of base
metals" and, as a result, production cuts at metal fabricators.
REVIEW: The LME said it would limit daily price moves to 15%
for all its metals and commission an independent review into
chaos in the nickel market last month.
British financial regulators said they would also review the
LME's handling of the nickel market last month.
PRICES: LME copper was down 0.4% at $10,312 a tonne,
aluminium rose 1% to $3,486, nickel added 0.9%
to $33,520, lead fell 0.7% to $2,432 and tin was
down 1.4% at $44,155.
(Reporting by Peter Hobson
Additional reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila
Editing by David Goodman)