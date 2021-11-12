Falling stocks pose problems for London Metal Exchange: Andy Home

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - What happens when the market of
last resort, the London Metal Exchange (LME), runs out of metal?
And should it then restrict the right to take metal out of its
warehouses if the result is price distortion?
The 144-year old exchange, which sets benchmark prices for
the global industrial metal markets, has always prided itself on
its role as ultimate buyer and ultimate seller of physical
metal.
But "there's a fascinating policy question" of whether that
should always be the case, LME chief executive Matthew
Chamberlain told the Reuters Commodities Summit.
Chamberlain's musings https://www.thestar.com.my/business/business-news/2021/11/12/lme-mulls-rules-to-keep-metal-from-running-out-after-chaos
come after the LME was forced to restrain its copper contract,
which risked a disorderly breakdown https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/london-metal-exchange-has-restrain-disorderly-copper-andy-home-2021-10-21
after on-warrant exchange stocks slumped to a multi-decade low
of 14,150 tonnes.
They have since rebuilt to 49,900 tonnes but it's not just a
copper problem. LME tin stocks have been at super-low levels for
most of the year. Lead stocks are looking similarly depleted.
Backwardation has become entrenched in both contracts' forward
curve.
Indeed, total registered LME inventory has fallen by almost
600,000 tonnes since the start of the year. Stocks of all metals
stand at 1.469 million tonnes, the lowest since 2008.
The visible draws have been complemented by an even bigger
reduction in LME shadow stocks, which slumped by 64%, or 1.21
million tonnes, over the first nine months of 2021.
CHANGING FUNDAMENTALS
The largest component of LME inventory has historically been
aluminium, a market until recently notable for excess global
production capacity and high stocks.
Fierce competition for low-cost storage has characterised
the LME aluminium market for over a decade. A lot of metal
rotates between on-warrant and LME shadow storage, defined as a
warehousing deal with explicit reference to the option of LME
delivery.
March saw a particularly large turn of the storage wheel
with shadow stocks slumping by 723,000 tonnes and LME registered
stocks surging by 557,000 tonnes.
However, stocks in both categories have since fallen in
tandem. Shadow aluminium inventory was 558,548 tonnes at the end
of September, down from a high of 1.74 million tonnes in
February and the lowest level since the exchange started
publishing its monthly reports in February 2020.
Combined on- and off-warrant inventory fell by 1.13 million
tonnes over January-September and a lot more metal has left the
on-exchange tally since then.
The seepage of so much aluminium away from the LME
warehousing network attests to the turnaround in the market's
fundamentals, particularly the emergence of China as a major
importer of commodity-grade metal due to energy-related
production closures.
LME inventory is being used to plug supply gaps that have
opened up elsewhere which is how the market of last resort is
supposed to work.
SHIPPING PROBLEMS
The strength of the post-COVID manufacturing recovery, first
in China and now in the rest of the world, has impacted not just
aluminium but all of the LME metals to varying extents.
Supply-chains, by contrast, are stressed by continued
disruption in the global shipping sector, where container rates
remain high and many ports, particularly U.S. ones, log-jammed.
This has generated an additional call on LME stocks, lead
being the clearest example.
Registered LME lead inventory of 53,700 tonnes is down by
60% on the start of the year and close to last month's
multi-year low of 48,175 tonnes.
Stocks in Europe, where supply has been hit by the outage of
Germany's Stolberg smelter, have fallen particularly sharply and
are still draining away. European locations hold just 12,325
tonnes with a minimal 234 tonnes sitting in shadow storage at
the end of September.
There is no lead at all at U.S. locations, which is
underpinning historically high physical premiums.
There is plenty of lead sitting in Shanghai. Under other
circumstances it would have surged towards the nearest LME
warehouses in Taiwan or South Korea in response to the cash
premium.
China's exports https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/chinas-exports-bring-little-relief-tight-lead-market-andy-home-2021-11-10/#:~:text=China%20exported%20a%20cumulative%2020%2C000,and%20Thailand%20(719%20tonnes)
picked up noticeably in September and a total 9,400 tonnes were
delivered into LME warehouses in those countries in the middle
of October. But arrivals have since slowed to a trickle,
suggesting that high shipment costs are constricting the
anticipated arbitrage flow.
With supply scarce in both U.S. and European markets, it's
clear that LME lead stocks won't recover until shipping rates
normalise.
OUT OF STOCK
Resurgent demand, production problems and shipping
constraints have already depleted LME stocks of tin.
They've been super-low all year and currently total a
minimal 845 tonnes with 155 tonnes earmarked for physical
load-out. Shadow stocks at the end of September were just 50
tonnes.
While a reflection of tin's current dynamics, such low
inventory leaves the market extraordinarily vulnerable to
potential distortion.
You could buy the remaining LME open tonnage for $26
million, at which stage you'd have cornered the market.
The exchange almost certainly wouldn't allow that to happen
although it has tolerated the cancellation of 180,000 tonnes of
copper over a four-week window, which resulted in the most
ferocious backwardations in living memory.
Shadow stocks of copper were just 28,828 tonnes at the end
of September, meaning low availability of
immediately-warrantable metal going into the October tightness.
Moreover, the ability of shorts more generally to deliver
metal against the cash premium has also been restricted by the
multiple global logistics bottle-necks.
With hindsight. the LME contract was as vulnerable as tin to
the mass removal of stocks, which is why the exchange had to
step in and cap lending rates.
Those "special measures" remain in place and will do so
until inventory rebuilds to a point that spreads won't
immediately go wild again as soon as the restraints are off.
There's been a conspicuous absence of fresh copper stock
cancellation activity since the LME intervened but at some stage
someone's going to need metal from exchange warehouses again.
Will there be enough copper at that stage to avoid another
time-spread crunch? The broader cross-metals picture of
declining LME inventory suggests not.
You can start to understand why the LME's Chamberlain is
questioning the limits of being a market of last resort.
(Editing by Barbara Lewis)