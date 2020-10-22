Log in
Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center Awarded Ambulatory Care Accreditation from The Joint Commission

10/22/2020 | 08:33am EDT

Silver Spring, MD, Oct. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center in Rockville, Maryland, an affiliate of Capital Digestive Care, has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Ambulatory Care Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Joint Commission is the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in health care, and the Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

 

Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in early September. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Ambulatory Care standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, and medication management.

 

“We are honored to receive the Joint Commission accreditation in recognition of our unwavering commitment to excellence in patient care and safety,” said Dr. Michael Weinstein, President of Capital Digestive Care. “I’m proud of the Fallsgrove team for continuing to provide exceptional care in this challenging environment and for the months of planning and preparation they devoted to the accreditation process.”

 

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts, and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess, and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

 

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

 

Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center specializes in digestive care and uses the latest technology in endoscopy and colonoscopy to treat patients in a personalized, caring environment. The following physicians practice at Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center: Lawrence A. Bassin, MD; Brian Ciampa, MD; David L. Jager, MD; Julia Korenman, MD, Leigh Lurie, MD; Olanma Y. Okoji, MD; Alan N. Schulman, MD; and Ann Marie Stephenson Thomas, DO, MBA.

For more information about Fallsgrove Endoscopy Center and Capital Digestive Care, please visit the company’s website here. For more information on the accreditation, please visit The Joint Commission website.

  

 

About Capital Digestive Care

Founded in 2009, Capital Digestive Care is the largest private gastroenterology practice in the Mid-Atlantic. More than 80 physicians and advanced care practitioners treat a wide range of conditions—from the common complaint of heartburn to the complex management of Crohn’s Disease—and offer critical services for the prevention of colon cancer for more than 75,000 patients annually. With business operations located in Silver Spring, MD, Capital Digestive Care’s integrated care model connects its doctors to more than 20 office locations and outpatient surgery centers as well as specialized laboratory services and the largest clinical research program of its kind in the region.  For more information on Capital Digestive Care, please visit www.capitaldigestivecare.com.

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020

