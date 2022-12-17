Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Famed Los Angeles mountain lion euthanized due to injuries, illness

12/17/2022 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A trail camera picture of mountain lion P-22

(Fixes typo in headline to 'lion')

By Tim Reid

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A famed mountain lion who became a Los Angeles celebrity after living in the shadow of the Hollywood Hills for over a decade was euthanized on Saturday because of severe health problems, California officials announced.

The ageing mountain lion, called P-22 and thought to be about 12 years old, was captured in a Los Feliz backyard on Dec. 12 amid fears he had been struck by a car and was suffering other health problems.

The cat, who had traversed busy highways to take up residence in and around Los Angeles' Griffith Park, became a symbol of campaigns to save California's threatened mountain lion population. He was put to sleep at 9 am on Saturday at San Diego Zoo Safari Park, officials at the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said.

Tests on P-22 revealed "significant trauma to the mountain lion's head, right eye and internal organs, confirming the suspicion of recent injury, such as a vehicle strike," officials said.

The examination also uncovered irreversible kidney disease, chronic weight loss, extensive parasitic skin infection over his entire body and localized arthritis, officials said.

"Based on these factors, compassionate euthanasia under general anesthesia was unanimously recommended by the medical team at San Diego Zoo Safari Park," the CDFW said.

Officials said P-22's demise was caused by habitat loss and fragmentation, and called for the construction of more wildlife crossings in urban areas and well-planned spaces for them to roam.

"Mountain lion P-22 has had an extraordinary life and captured the hearts of the people of Los Angeles and beyond. The most difficult, but compassionate choice was to respectfully minimize his suffering and stress by humanely ending his journey," the CDFW said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Reid; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:57pIran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
RE
05:03pFamed Los Angeles mountain lion euthanized due to injuries, illness
RE
04:30pFrench growth to slow sharply in 2023 - central bank
RE
04:25pExclusive-L3Harris nears $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
RE
04:21pPeru president urges Congress to bring elections forward amid deadly protests
RE
04:17pGerman police recover bulk of booty from $120 million Dresden diamonds heist
RE
04:06pPeru's President urges Congress to bring elections forward
RE
03:54pIran central bank governor blames protests for currency's fall
RE
03:06pPolish PM and ruling party boss send mixed signals on court reform
RE
02:51pSam Bankman-Fried to reverse decision on contesting extradition -source
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Italian economy minister says ECB rates hikes worrying for Rome
2Elon Musk's team seeks new funding for Twitter - investor
3Exploding grenade launcher a gift from Ukraine, Polish police chief say..
4Russia installs shield over Zaporizhzhia nuclear storage site
5German police recover bulk of booty from $120 million Dresden diamonds ..

HOT NEWS