Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Familiar faces in presidential race promise new ways to fix Nigeria

06/11/2022 | 05:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: APC party convention in Abuja

LAGOS (Reuters) - Two political veterans in their 70s are vying to be Nigeria's next president, promising pro-business policies to revamp Africa's largest economy by fixing its oil sector and curbing widespread security threats.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) this week chose Bola Tinubu to be its candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in next year's vote. He will face Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and veteran politician who is the main opposition People's Democratic Party's (PDP) flagbearer.

Abubakar previously ran on a commitment to privatise the state-owned oil firm and establish a fund to stimulate private infrastructure investment. For his part, Tinubu is vowing to boost manufacturing to reduce Nigeria's dependence on imports, build a deep sea port in the south and increase gas and oil exploration in the continent's top crude producer.

"No matter what the election outcome, the policy trajectory will change fundamentally," the Financial Derivatives Company said in a note to investors. "The protectionist policies of the last decade are likely to be discarded."

Under Buhari, the central bank has come up with a priority list of imports to curb dollar outflows and imposed exchange controls, which Tinubu and Abubakar want to do away with.

They also want to clean up the oil sector by either privatising the state oil firm or removing a costly petrol subsidy.

Crude theft and vandalism of pipelines has seen the government cutting its budgeted oil output to 1.4 million barrels per day from 1.8 million bpd initially, meaning Nigeria is missing out on a boom in oil prices unlike some other oil producers in the aftermath of the war in Ukraine.

Nigeria lost 434 billion naira ($1 billion) to oil theft in the first quarter of this year alone, the oil regulator says.

SECURITY ISSUES

In their favour at the ballot box, both Tinubu, 70, and Abubakar, 75, are established figures who have built vast tribal, religious, and political networks that have chosen the election winner over the previous two decades.

But the two candidates will have to contend with the image of geriatric men running a young nation.

Nigeria's tech savvy youths accounted for half of the voters during the 2019 election and the number is expected to rise. They want jobs and business opportunities and complain of being excluded from decision making in Nigerian politics.

The winner will also face a slew of security issues, including a widening Islamist insurgency that has left many dead in its wake as underlined by a massacre in a Catholic church on Sunday in which 40 people were killed.

Banditry and kidnappings, long-running unrest in the Niger Delta, confrontations between herders and farmers, and separatist Biafra movement in the southeast are other risks.

Tinubu and Abubakar say they will end the cycle of violence, but this will not be the first time Nigerians have heard such promises, and many are dismayed at how insecurity and poverty levels have grown since voting for Buhari, who pledged to alleviate insecurity and boost the economy.

"These are establishment candidates, the system made them so I doubt they are going to be reformists or revolutionary," said Abiodun Adeneyi, a professor of mass communication at Baze University in Lagos. "I do not see how they can do anything different to overcome the security situation."

(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe; Editing by James Macharia Chege and Alison Williams)

By MacDonald Dzirutwe


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:28aUkraine in control of Sievierodonetsk plant sheltering hundreds, governor says
RE
06:23aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
RE
06:21aUkraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker
RE
06:03aThousands to rally against gun violence in Washington, across U.S.
RE
05:51aFamiliar faces in presidential race promise new ways to fix Nigeria
RE
05:43aTunisia's central bank keeps key rate unchanged at 7%
RE
05:41aKenya, Nigeria central bankers criticise crypto, tout digital currencies
RE
05:40aNorthern Irish police charge man arrested over Irish foreign minister attack
RE
05:22aAlgeria to honour all its gas commitments with Spain, government says
RE
05:22aScholz calls for EU to open accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. gasoline average price tops $5 per gallon in historic first
2Australia reaches settlement with France over scrapped submarine deal
3National Fertilizers : Contract for Cutting and re-welding of Channel S..
4NRx Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Breakthrough Therapy Designation..
5AM Resources Provides Update to Management Cease Trade Order

HOT NEWS