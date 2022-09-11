Advanced search
Families keep memory of 9/11 victims alive

09/11/2022 | 03:14pm EDT
STORY: Twenty-one years after the September 11th attacks... these families are keeping a promise they made to their loved ones.

That they will never forget the nearly 3,000 people that lost their lives in 2001 here at New York City's World Trade Center... at the Pentagon outside Washington... and in a field in Pennsylvania... where a hijacked plane crashed after passengers led a counterattack.

"Let us never forget what they did here..."

In New York, Lisa Jiardini lost her brother Peter Klein.

"Right now, it seems like a long time. I feel a lot older now. A lot of things have changed, but my love for my brother stays the same. I'll always remember him and the day."

Diane Massaroli lost her husband, Michael. She remembers the day vividly.

"I put on the TV in my son's room and we saw One World Trade Center on fire. And my son said, 'Isn't that daddy's building?' I said, 'Yeah, but everything will be fine.' I just rushed him off to school..."

Carrying a photo of her husband, Massaroli says it's important for her to keep his memory alive.

"That's why I go every year and I hold up his picture. Even with people that never knew him just to know him and remember his face because he was a life that was worth a lot."

At the Pentagon, U.S. President Joe Biden spoke of how the nation responded.

"I hope we'll remember that amidst these dark days we dug deep, we cared for each other, and we came together."

And that's what Sam Pulai, who lost his cousin Thomas Casoria, a firefighter, says the families of the victims will keep doing.

"At the end of the day, it's all family, standing up there every year in the front, watching all the other people that are in the same boat. They all lost a loved one and this is part of the healing process."


