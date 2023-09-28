STORY: Albert Petrosyan is getting set to hit the road with his family -- again -- after fleeing their home in Nagorno-Karabakh.

They've spent a night in this Armenian hotel.

And are among the tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians who have fled Karabakh since Azerbaijani forces retook the mountainous region last week.

"I have a wife, three children, son-in-law, three grandchildren. I don't know where they are now. We left everything behind..."

The retired mechanic is here with his wife and their 30-year-old son... who uses a wheelchair and has severe learning disabilities.

Petrosyan thinks they'll move in with relatives in Armenia... all as the life they knew crumbles around them.

Ethnic Armenian authorities in Karabakh said on Thursday they're dissolving the breakaway statelet they had defended for decades.

A former leader there was arrested trying to get into Armenia the day before.

Petrosyan's wife Geghetsik says everything is up in the air.

"We built a house in a way that everything fit him. Now we don't know where we will live." // "What can I say? I am angry at the entire world for just silently watching and doing nothing."

For Armenians.. it all adds up to a national tragedy.

But in Azerbaijan, the outcome is a triumphant restoration of sovereignty over an area internationally recognized as its own.

This Azeri family put down roots in the capital, Baku, when ethnic Armenians won de facto independence in Karabakh about 30 years ago.

Now... Qalib Kazimov says they're mulling a return home to the Karabakh capital... which Azeris call Khankendi.

"All residents of Khankendi unanimously thought about returning to Khankendi. Build a house and live there. Hopefully, our babies will go to school and get an education there."

He says the goal of many in the community is to return to the land where they were born.