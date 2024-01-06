STORY: Every single night, Ayuko Noto and her family bundle up in down jackets and warm blankets and sleep in the family minivan.

"We don't know when the next big earthquake might come. Of course, if another big earthquake comes this house will collapse, so we're thinking of safety," said Noto, who lives with her mother, sister, and cousin.

Not far from the Notos, Akiko Obayashi, 73, and her husband Yutaka, 75, saw their wooden home destroyed in the January 1 quake. After spending a night at a community center-turned-evacuation center, however, they decided to go home and sleep in their tiny passenger vehicle.

"Honestly, it's hard. But as I just said, even though it's hard we're able to clean up our things, so we're good here. However, if it gets to be too hard then we could go to an evacuation center," said Akiko.

Ishikawa Prefecture on Saturday confirmed 211 people from age 8 to 96 remain missing. The full extent of the damage remains unclear, with rescue teams struggling to reach remote areas due to severed roads and broken infrastructure.