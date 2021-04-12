Family Access: Fighting for Children's Rights and the Steel Partners Foundation Offer Help to Anticipate and Defend Against Inevitable Courtroom Attacks on Parental Alienation

Family Access: Fighting for Children's Rights in conjunction with the Steel Partners Foundation—two non-profit organizations—are pleased to announce their upcoming international conference entitled "Helping Courts Understand the Phenomenon of Parental Alienation" is only six weeks away. The conference will be remote, meaning that it is a virtual conference featuring video presentations by mental health and legal professionals. The speakers include several of the world's foremost experts in pathological alignment, parental alienation, realistic estrangement, and related conditions.

The conference will focus not only on relevant clinical, family, and interpersonal issues but also on presenting those issues in court. This latter point is important because, although parental alienation cases often involve complex clinical issues, it is usually essential to simplify and clarify the science when litigating such cases. Reflecting the general theme of the conference, the first speaker will be Attorney Robert Hoffman, a Texas-based attorney who specializes in trying such cases. Attorney Hoffman's topic will be: "Anticipating and Defending Against the Inevitable Courtroom Attacks on Parental Alienation and Your Case."

The conference is scheduled to run from Friday evening, May 14, 2021 through Sunday afternoon, May 16, 2021. The deadline for enrollment is Sunday, May 9. 2021. The conference should be equally relevant to both professionals and non-professionals. Space is limited, so potential participants are encouraged to enroll early to ensure a spot.

Registration information and conference details are available at: www.familyaccessfightingforchildrensrights.org/helping-courts-understand-the-phenomenon-of-alienation-nc-conference.html.

About Family Access – Fighting for Children’s Rights

Our primary concern is the children and grandchildren and then the complete family. Sadly, the children and grandchildren who are alienated from family are being treated as pawns and property. They are neither. They are human beings, and they should not be regarded as such by their parents or any other family member. We contend that it should be illegal to use children as pawns or instruments of spiteful behavior to prevent them from interacting with ALL other family members. Our purpose and goal are to ensure the preservation of extended, traditional family relationships. In the process of this hell on earth called alienation, we need all the knowledge, support, and resources we can get to help our children and grandchildren and then ourselves. Professionals who deal with alienation in helping families will glean much from this website as well. To contact us, please email familyaccessinnc@aol.com.

About Steel Partners Foundation

Steel Partners Foundation was formed in 2001 by Warren Lichtenstein, founder and executive chairman of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP). Mr. Lichtenstein created Steel Partners Foundation to support philanthropic causes that are close to his heart. As a proud father of two children, he wanted to make a significant impact within the communities where he and his family lives and works, emphasizing causes related to children, education, and sports.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210412005965/en/