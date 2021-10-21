Family Business Pioneers and Thought Leaders Launch Generation6, an Unparalleled Family Business Consulting Firm

Lauded author, consultant, and educator Andrew Keyt, innovator, thought leader, coach and consultant Greg McCann, and scholar, board leader and field pioneer Joe Astrachan announce the formation of Generation6, an unparalleled family business consulting group.

Alongside a group of family business experts from around the globe, Generation6 offers the finest in family business consulting, coaching, board formation and development, family governance, and specialized education and shareholder development services. The services are reinforced by a rigorous quality assurance and consultant development process.

“We founded this firm to serve business families and all who rely upon them,” said Joe Astrachan. Andrew Keyt added, “When requests for assistance outgrew my time available, I felt compelled to do something, and an effective way to help is to care for families by growing a firm based on our knowledge base, experience, and ethical approach.” Founder Greg McCann continued, “We are values driven as people and a firm and our values and approach resonate deeply with business families that balance family emotions, business sustainability, and always doing the right thing.”

Distinguishing the firm from others in this space is the well-rounded expertise and experience of its team—from a deep understanding of managerial finance and business strategy to best in class understanding of family dynamics and human development. Combined, the founding team of 11 advisors has more than 200 years’ experience working with and learning from enterprising families and their businesses. With an estimated more than 7 million multi-generational family businesses in the USA alone the need for expanded quality advice and assistance is large and urgent.

The firm specializes in clients who aim to have a connected and ultimately loving family that supports and values their business interests – not just for providing family security, but for the value it creates for its employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities they serve.

The firm name embodies its mission: To assist families in business to make it to the sixth generation and beyond. The name springs from a collective observation that generally, sixth generation enterprising families have learned to effectively instill a sense of responsible and committed stewardship in current and future generations of family owners. They typically dedicate significant resources – time, emotion, money – to equipping family members with the competences necessary to make good decisions for family and business. They understand the value of relationship quality, family cohesion, and trust. They ensure that their governance mechanisms, such as employment policies and shareholder agreements to name two, are aligned with their family capacity, values, and objectives. And like all the founding team members of Generation6, they care deeply for all their stakeholders; from employees and their communities, to customers and their families.

The firm logo represents not just the number 6, but the hexagon signifies efficiency, harmony, and strength. Characteristics any sustainable enterprising family aims to build and maintain.

The company tagline emphasizes their unique approach: At Generation6, we work with you to help you build your family capacity to enable you to sustain business continuity over generations to come. Let us support your family enterprise on its journey to reach full potential.

To learn more about Generation6, its founders and team members, and how they can support you, visit Generation6.com and find and follow them on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/generation6.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005011/en/