Family Wealth Attorney Jake Pollack Joins Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton

09/08/2020 | 01:47pm EDT

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Estate planning and probate attorney Jake Pollack has joined the Dallas office of Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP.

Mr. Pollack's practice includes wills, trusts and estates, wealth planning and preservation, business succession planning, legacy planning, and probate and estate administration. His practice also includes business administration and transactions. He joins the firm from Bell Nunnally & Martin LLP.

"Jake is a superb addition to our team, and our clients will benefit significantly from his expertise," said firm founder John Shackelford. "There has been a considerable increase in demand for all areas of estate planning this year, and a family wealth and business advisor with Jake's experience will complement and help continue to expand our ability to offer clients exceptional representation in all of their business and personal legal needs."

The addition of Mr. Pollack is just the latest for Shackelford. In the past two months, the firm has added 12 entertainment, construction litigation, intellectual property, M&A, commercial litigation and transactional attorneys in Texas and Tennessee.

An Accredited Estate Planner with the National Association of Estate Planners & Councils, Mr. Pollack regularly assists clients in sophisticated estate planning, family-owned business transactions and estate and trust litigation. He works with clients to protect their assets and business interests; prepare for death, disability, and financial crisis; avoid unnecessary taxation; and maximize business and financial opportunities. He was recognized among the Best Lawyers in Dallas by D Magazine in 2018.

He is a former Chair of the Ronald McDonald House of Dallas board of directors and member of the Children's Medical Center Foundation board of directors.

Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP is a full-service law firm with attorneys and offices in Dallas, Houston, Frisco, Fort Worth, and Austin, Texas; Nashville, Tennessee; and Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Learn more about the firm at http://www.shackelford.law.

Media Contact: 
Rhonda Reddick 
800-559-4534 
rhonda@androvett.com  

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/family-wealth-attorney-jake-pollack-joins-shackelford-bowen-mckinley--norton-301125740.html

SOURCE Shackelford, Bowen, McKinley & Norton, LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
