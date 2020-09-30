Family benefits in 2019

30.09.2020

In 2019, PLN 10.3 billion was allocated to support families in Poland in the form of family benefits, and they were used on average by nearly 1.9 million beneficiaries monthly . Benefits from the alimony fund were paid in the total amount of PLN 1.1 billion. As part of the government programme 'Family 500 plus', PLN 30.5 billion was spent on child-raising benefits. In 2019, PLN 10.3 billion was allocated to family benefits aimed at providing financial support to families with children and people with disabilities. These benefits were used on average by 1.9 million beneficiaries monthly, and an average of 4.2 million benefits were paid during the month. Expenditure on family benefits was dominated by expenditure on assistance addressed to families with children, i.e. family allowances with supplements, subsidies due to giving birth to a child and parental benefits - 50.8% of the total amount of expenses. However, expenditure on assistance for the disabled, i.e. on attendance benefits, accounted for 49.2% of the total amount of expenditure..