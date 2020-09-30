Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Family benefits in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:20am EDT

30.09.2020

In 2019, PLN 10.3 billion was allocated to support families in Poland in the form of family benefits, and they were used on average by nearly 1.9 million beneficiaries monthly . Benefits from the alimony fund were paid in the total amount of PLN 1.1 billion. As part of the government programme 'Family 500 plus', PLN 30.5 billion was spent on child-raising benefits. In 2019, PLN 10.3 billion was allocated to family benefits aimed at providing financial support to families with children and people with disabilities. These benefits were used on average by 1.9 million beneficiaries monthly, and an average of 4.2 million benefits were paid during the month. Expenditure on family benefits was dominated by expenditure on assistance addressed to families with children, i.e. family allowances with supplements, subsidies due to giving birth to a child and parental benefits - 50.8% of the total amount of expenses. However, expenditure on assistance for the disabled, i.e. on attendance benefits, accounted for 49.2% of the total amount of expenditure..

Disclaimer

GUS - Central Statistical Office published this content on 30 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2020 08:19:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:38aBOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
RE
04:35aVÁTRYGGINGAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Combined Ratio and Investment Returns in August 2020
PU
04:35aVÁTRYGGINGAFELAG ÍSLANDS : Combined Ratio and Investment Returns in July 2020
PU
04:35aZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S A : Grupa Azoty Group's Agro Segment with new communication concept
PU
04:35aZAKLADY AZOTOWE PULAWY S A : Grupa Azoty Group posts stable financial results despite ongoing pandemic
PU
04:35aMCH : First-half-result 2020
PU
04:35aBURSA DE VALORI BUCURESTI : 9/30/2020 - WOOD Company Financial Services will act as Issuer Market Maker for Electrica shares to enhance the liquidity of the most important national distribution operator
PU
04:35aBIC : Group Investor Presentation - H1 2020 (in english)
PU
04:35aCAMECO : Reports Second Quarter Results - Well Positioned Financially, Supported by Cigar Lake Restart
AQ
04:34aWM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS : Morrisons to create 1,000 jobs to fulfil Amazon orders
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LONZA GROUP AG : Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply
2COVESTRO AG : Covestro buys DSM's resins unit for 1.6 bln euros
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Buoyant Boohoo lifts profit despite supply chain scandal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Micron yet to regain license to sell to Huawei, pressuring sales
5VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : France's Veolia raises its offer on Suez to 18 euros per share

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group