Famous NTS Test Lab in Los Angles Adds More Thermal Vacuum Chambers to Expand Role in Race to Space

The Testing Center of Excellence for Space, Aviation, and Defense Allows for Faster Scheduling

NTS, the leader in testing, inspection, and certification solutions in North America, is pleased to announce that its laboratory in Los Angeles, California, has substantially expanded its Thermal Vacuum (TVAC) testing capabilities, further solidifying NTS’s leadership position in space qualification testing. The NTS lab secured two additional TVAC Chambers and completed a series of upgrades to increase the lab’s overall capacity to provide customers with rapid scheduling options. The upgraded TVAC testing capability is critical for helping customers in the new Race to Space.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005322/en/

The TV-25 located in the Los Angeles, CA laboratory. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thermal vacuum testing is an essential aspect of qualification testing for space flight components, sub-assemblies, and mission-critical equipment. TVAC testing simulates upper atmosphere conditions of space including temperature and altitude by removing air and pressure while cycling very high and very low temperatures. In addition to testing sub-assemblies and mission-critical equipment, thermal vacuum chambers are also used for evaluating seals and rings, High Pressure-High Temperature (HPHT) programs, vacuum bakeout testing, and any program that requires a sterilized test environment. Each function is critical testing for identifying design issues before components are integrated into larger systems.

As the Race to Space intensifies, demand for thermal vacuum chambers is steadily increasing, prompting the NTS Los Angeles lab to enhance capabilities. The added TV-5 and TV-10 chambers brings its total number of thermal vacuum chambers to eight. These two additional chambers give NTS customers the ability to meet their demanding scheduling needs more easily.

Key features of the TV-5 are as follows:

Size: 25” Diameter, 28” Long

Integral Rough Pump and Cryogenic Pump, Vacuum Level 10-6 Torr

Two heating/cooling zones, each 18”X24” (+200°C/-180°C)

Sixty data channels (expandable)

TQCM compatible

The TV-10 offers the following:

Size: 5.5’ Diameter, 10’ Long

Integral Rough Pump, Tubromolecular Pump and Cryogenic Pump, Vacuum Level 10-6 Torr

4’ X 8’ X 6 Layer Bake-Out Rack (up to +200°C)

Two control zones with up to eight 3’ X 4” heating/cooling panels (+200°C/-180°C)

Sixty data channels (expandable)

Numerous feed throughs (DB-25, Douglas 24255, others as required)

NTS leads in Space Testing with more TVAC test capabilities than any other third-party lab in North America. Most of the NTS thermal vacuum capabilities can be found at the NTS Los Angeles laboratory, which is home to a TV-25. NTS built the TV-25 (25 feet long by 15 feet deep) thermal vacuum in Los Angeles for client-spaceflight hardware. The facility contains one control room, two client rooms, a three-ton crane within a class 100,000 Clean Room, two gowning areas, and two uninterruptible power sources connected to an automatically engaged backup generator complete the highly specialized testing area.

Testing components for space applications requires extreme temperatures, higher pressures, lower vacuum levels, and more drastic environmental simulation. “The NTS Los Angeles Lab is a highly specialized lab that leverages a unique blend of expert engineering and customized facilities to meet these extreme testing challenges,” said Charles Diemen, General Manager at NTS, Los Angeles. “Our investment demonstrates this continued commitment to NTS customers to ensure the best test experience possible.”

NTS has qualified components for nearly every space launch platform including the Space Shuttle, Atlas, Delta IV, and Space Launch System (SLS). This rich history highlights the undisputed industry leadership of NTS in performing extreme, complex testing on assemblies utilizing robust, high output test systems. As a winner of the 2019 NASA Space Award—and with a multi-decade history in extreme environmental and dynamics testing—NTS is the world’s most trusted test lab for space testing.

About National Technical Systems

National Technical Systems, Inc. (NTS) is the leading provider of qualification testing, inspection, and certification services in North America, serving a broad range of industries, including the civil aviation, space, defense, nuclear, telecommunications, industrial, electronics, medical, and automotive end markets. Since 1961, NTS has built the broadest geographic presence in the United States, offering more than 70 distinct environmental simulation and materials testing categories, including climatic, structural, dynamics, fluid flow, EMI/EMC, lightning, product safety, acoustics, failure analysis, chemical, and other industry-specific tests.

Operating through a network of more than 27 technologically advanced testing laboratories, this geographically diverse footprint puts NTS facilities in close proximity to its more than 8,000 clients, allowing NTS to serve the nation’s most innovative companies with industry-leading accessibility and responsiveness. NTS is accredited by numerous national and international organizations and operates its inspection division under the Unitek brand, providing a wide range of supply chain management services. NTS’ certification division, which operates under the NQA brand, is one of the largest and most respected global ISO registrars, with active certifications in more than 75 countries. For additional information about NTS, visit our website at www.nts.com or call 800-270-2516.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201215005322/en/