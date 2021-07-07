FanDuel Announces Market Access Partnership with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to Operate Sports Betting, iGaming and DFS in Connecticut

UNCASVILLE, Conn., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FanDuel Group and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) announced plans to bring America's #1 Sportsbook to the state of Connecticut pending all licensing and regulatory approvals. FanDuel Group will partner with Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment to bring retail and online sports betting as well as iGaming and daily fantasy sports to MGE's flagship property, Mohegan Sun, in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Sports bettors and fans across the state of Connecticut will have access to FanDuel's industry-leading online and mobile betting experience this fall with wagering options available for professional football, basketball, baseball, hockey, and more. Additionally, FanDuel will supply an online casino experience under the Mohegan Sun brand and will operate daily fantasy sports in Connecticut.

"We're excited to work with FanDuel, one of the leading sports-tech entertainment companies in the U.S. to bring the brand's innovative sports betting and iGaming solutions to Mohegan Sun Connecticut," said Ray Pineault, President & CEO of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment. "Our partnership is a priority for Mohegan Digital, as we look to grow and enhance our casino, sportsbook and online operations in Connecticut – and beyond. We're confident that FanDuel will deliver a best-in-class digital and in-person experience for our loyal guests."

A temporary retail Mohegan Sun / FanDuel Sportsbook will be located inside Mohegan Sun and will feature four live betting windows and sixteen self-service betting terminals. The companies anticipate opening the permanent Sportsbook location this winter, subject to securing regulatory approvals. Sports bettors and customers visiting Mohegan Sun will be able to enjoy a FanDuel Sportsbook retail experience that fans in other states have grown to love, featuring an incredible game-day atmosphere with wagering options available across a variety of sporting events.

"Mohegan Sun is an iconic casino and entertainment destination in the Northeast, and we are excited to announce our first tribal gaming partnership with one of the leading tribal operators in the United States," said Amy Howe, President of FanDuel Group. "We have some incredible plans for the retail space at Mohegan Sun, with the potential to be the largest FanDuel sportsbook in the United States. When we combine the retail sports betting experience with the opportunity for online sports betting and iGaming, Connecticut is going to be a key state for us as we look towards the start of football season."

About Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment

Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a master developer and operator of premier global integrated entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is owner, developer, and/or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout the United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, Pennsylvania, as well as Northern Asia and Niagara Falls, Canada, and Las Vegas, Nevada. MGE is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About FanDuel Group

FanDuel Group is an innovative sports-tech entertainment company that is changing the way consumers engage with their favorite sports, teams, and leagues. The premier gaming destination in the United States, FanDuel Group consists of a portfolio of leading brands across gaming, sports betting, daily fantasy sports, advance-deposit wagering, and TV/media, including FanDuel, Stardust, and TVG. FanDuel Group has a presence across 50 states and over 12 million customers. The company is based in New York with offices in California, New Jersey, Florida, Oregon, Georgia and Scotland. FanDuel Group is a subsidiary of Flutter Entertainment plc, a leading international sports betting and gaming operator and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange.

