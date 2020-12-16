Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fanplayr Introduces Product Recommendations Offering Real-time Behavioral Personalization for E-commerce

12/16/2020 | 02:05pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fanplayr, a leader in online behavioral personalization for the past 10 years, announced it has added Product Recommendations to its menu of offerings. Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI.

Product Recommendation algorithms from Fanplayr

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec 16, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Fanplayr, a leader in online behavioral personalization for the past 10 years, announced it has added Product Recommendations to its menu of offerings. The addition of Product Recommendations is an intuitive next step in the development of Fanplayr's fully integrated approach to behavior personalization and real-time responsiveness.

Fanplayr is an early adopter utilizing Recommendations AI through the Google(R) Cloud Platform.

Fanplayr has made Product Recommendations fast and easy to set up and launch. Recommendations are delivered in real time using their state-of-the-art AI and ranking models. In addition, the service is fully managed and scalable using their patented "Segmentation-as-a-Service."

Fanplayr's Product Recommendations service can be delivered in multiple locations - on a customer's website, via email, web push notifications, and SMS - allowing for seamless integration into the customer stream. Algorithms offered currently for Recommendations include: "Others You May Like," "Frequently Bought Together," "Recommended for You" and "Recently Viewed." These Recommendations can be combined with Fanplayr Smart Product Rankings based on views, carts, purchases and revenue.

"We are pleased to offer Product Recommendations to our customers," says Simon Yencken, Founder and CEO of Fanplayr. "Only when you look at the behavior of an individual can you understand what they truly want and use that to transform e-commerce. Product Recommendations deliver a better experience for the individual by using AI to recommend other relevant products and services, and therefore provides significantly positive results for our customers."

Early results have exceeded expectations. Branshes, a leading clothing e-retailer in Japan (a division of Aeon Group, the largest retailer in Asia), was among the first to try the new product. Their results showed CVR (purchase probability) increased by +153% and AOV (average order value) increased by +130% after utilizing Product Recommendations by Fanplayr.

"Our preliminary results exceeded all expectations," says Rajiv Sunkara, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at Fanplayr. "In a digital-first economy, behavioral personalization must replace the proverbial salesperson. Analyzing customer streams and adding product recommendations is an important step in reflecting what the consumers want and helping them find it."

About Fanplayr

Fanplayr is a global leader in e-commerce behavioral data, using machine learning and AI to enable businesses to increase conversion rates and revenue, collect more leads, and retarget visitors with personalized recommendations during and after the shopping experience. Fanplayr is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with offices in New York, Buenos Aires, Mexico, Milan, London, Amsterdam, Melbourne and Tokyo, see: https://www.fanplayr.com/.

Media contact:
Kathie Gonzalez
kathie@percepture.com

IMAGE LINKS FOR MEDIA:

[1] IMAGE: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1216s2p-fanplayr-reco-300dpi.jpg

Image Caption: Product Recommendation algorithms from Fanplayr such as 'Frequently Bought Together' are easy to set up and launch.

[2] LOGO: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/19-1023s2p-fanplayr-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Fanplayr

Related link: https://www.fanplayr.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/fanplayr-introduces-product-recommendations-offering-real-time-behavioral-personalization-for-e-commerce/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:17pALDE : Just Transition Fund – climate neutrality is only fair if it is shared by all
PU
02:17pPOLICY FOCUS | BREXIT : Moment of Truth
PU
02:16pOil prices edge higher after U.S. crude stockpile draw
RE
02:16pUs dollar index moves back higher after fed, rises to session high of 90.563
RE
02:16pFed Updates Plans for Bond Buying, But Makes No Changes to Asset Purchases
DJ
02:15pTexas attorney general says will sue Google
RE
02:15pFed extends pandemic-related dollar 'swap' lines for 9 other central banks
RE
02:15pText of Fed's Monetary Policy Statement
DJ
02:14pLloyd's of london says target date for phasing out renewal of existing insurance cover for these types of businesses is jan 1 2030
RE
02:14pWall Street remains mixed after Fed announcement
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Black Friday sales helped drive down UK inflation in November
2MODERNA, INC. : Covid-19 Vaccine Trial Volunteers Note Occasional Harsh Side Effects
3AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA: DISCLOSURE OF SHAREHOLDING
4Hackers used SolarWinds' dominance against it in sprawling spy campaign
5Stocks hit record highs on vaccine, stimulus, Brexit deal hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ