STORY: Fans gathered at a makeshift memorial near the Las Vegas intersection where the iconic rapper was shot in a drive-by shooting in 1996.

On Friday, a Nevada grand jury indicted an accused former gang leader with the murder of the hip-hop star three decades ago, a breakthrough in a long-unsolved case that was a defining moment in the history of rap.

Duane "Keffe D" Davis was charged with one count of murder with a deadly weapon for his alleged role in leading a group of men to kill Shakur in a 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.

Shakur, struck by four gunshots, died in a hospital six days later at the age of 25.

Shakur became more popular in death than in life, and in 2017 he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.