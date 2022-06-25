Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Fans thrilled as long and winding road leads McCartney to Glastonbury

06/25/2022 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Revellers dance at Arcadia at Worthy Farm in Somerset during the Glastonbury Festival

GLASTONBURY, England (Reuters) - Joyful fans grabbed spots at the front of Glastonbury's Pyramid stage early on Saturday for Paul McCartney to headline the festival's 50th anniversary, a performance delayed for two years by the global pandemic.

McCartney, one of the greatest songwriters of the 20th century in his Beatles partnership with the late John Lennon, will play the coveted slot one week after turning 80.

Jack Sunderland, 22, was in position from 0700 am. He said McCartney had inspired him to become a musician.

"He's a hero," said Sunderland, who works as a funeral director. "Everyone would want to see a living legend like him."

Henry Thurgood had dressed in a copy of the aquamarine suit McCartney sported on the sleeve of 1967's "Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band" for the occasion.

"I've not seen him live before, so this is a big moment for me," the 27-year-old said.

McCartney, who first performed at Glastonbury in 2004, had been due to take part in the fiftieth anniversary edition of the festival in 2020 before it was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis said in March that his performance would be "a huge moment". "It means the world getting Paul McCartney to Glastonbury," she said.

McCartney, who will be the festival's oldest ever headliner, will take to the stage one day after its youngest.

Twenty-year-old American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish delivered a crowd-pleasing set, including hits "Bury a Friend" and "Bad Guy".

She alluded to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion earlier on Friday, saying it was a "really dark day for women".

Other performers at Worthy Farm in southwest England on Saturday include Sam Fender, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Megan Thee Stallion.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle and Sarah Mills; Editing by Peter Graff)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:38aFans thrilled as long and winding road leads McCartney to Glastonbury
RE
10:24aPfizer/BioNTech say Omicron-based COVID shots improve response vs that variant
RE
10:07aSpain approves $9.5 billion aid package for vulnerable families
RE
09:58aTurkey re-evaluating death penalty after Erdogan's wildfires comment - minister
RE
09:54aU.S. court upholds Arizona land swap deal for Rio Tinto copper mine
RE
09:30aChina proposes rules to regulate private pension investment via mutual funds
RE
09:29aTaliban appeal for more aid after deadly Afghanistan earthquake
RE
09:27aImages show motionless, bleeding migrants at Melilla border
RE
09:26aIran-U.S. nuclear talks to resume 'in the coming days', Tehran and EU say
RE
09:03aImages show motionless, bleeding migrants at Melilla border
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Petrobras : on manifestation of the Eligibility Committee June 24, 2022
2Promising hep B data helps GSK inch closer to functional cure
3Dutch natural gas storage facilities 50% filled for winter
4MORTAR LANDED ON GRASS FIELD NEXT TO DANA GAS’S KHOR MOR IN IRA…
5Lufthansa expects flight operations to return to normal in 2023 - Welt

HOT NEWS