Fantom Expands Motorsport Presence With Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1™ Sponsorship

SYDNEY, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fantom Foundation, one of the fastest growing layer-1 blockchain platforms, today announced its sponsorship of Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1™ and MotoGP driver, Fabio Quantararo. Through the sponsorship, Fantom will be a prominent, visible sponsor of Scuderia Alpha Tauri stars Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda.

The past year has seen blockchain and sports leagues become one of the most common pairings within the ecosystem. Evidence of this budding relationship can be seen across sport – including Crypto.com’s acquisition of Staples Center and partnership with the UFC, as well as FTX’s recent partnership with popular football player Tom Brady. According to Morning Consult, statistics indicate that 39% of adults have some familiarity with cryptocurrencies, yet nearly 50% of adults consider themselves sports fans. Fantom’s sponsorship of Alpha Tauri F1™ aims to cater to this segment of sports fans, and engage with fans in a more targeted manner.

“Formula One has never shied away from the future or the challenges that are present, and we drivers are always eager to anticipate where the next leap forward will come from,” said Alpha Tauri F1 driver, Pierre Gasly. “I have been an ardent supporter of crypto for some time now, and the possibilities offered by the Fantom technology are incredibly exciting to me. For example, I was overjoyed by the success of my first NFT drop, which I did with Fantom last year and opened my eyes to a completely new way of fan engagement. I am very much looking forward to helping educate our fans more about this new technology which I find fascinating.”

In addition to Fantom’s sponsorship with Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1™, Fantom will also become the newest sponsor of the current reigning MotoGP champion, Fabio Quartararo. Quartararo is a French motorcycle driver who recently became MotoGP’s first French world champion in 2021.

“We’re delighted to cement our relationship with Scuderia Alpha Tauri and to sponsor MotoGP champion, Fabio Quartararo,” said Fantom CEO, Michael Kong. “F1™ and MotoGP supporters share an affinity for new technologies with the Fantom community, and we look forward to introducing racing enthusiasts to what the high-speed Fantom network makes possible.”

“I am grateful for the opportunity to become a part of the Fantom project,” added Alpha Tauri F1 driver, Yuki Tsunoda. “I got to know the Fantom team last year and felt quickly that their creativity, innovation, spirit, and tireless work ethic are a perfect fit with our Scuderia. I am very excited about the projects we have planned for this season.”

The sponsorship of Scuderia Alpha Tauri F1™ and MotoGP driver, Fabio Quartararo, follows Fantom’s recent integration with Shopping.io to allow online shoppers to make purchases at popular retailers like Amazon and Walmart using FTM tokens.

To learn more about Fantom’s Alpha Tauri and MotoGP sponsorships, please visit: https://fantom.founation.

ABOUT FANTOM:

Fantom is a fast, scalable, and secure layer-1 EVM-compatible platform built on a permissionless aBFT consensus protocol. On Fantom, transactions are confirmed in around one second and cost on average one cent. Speed, low transaction costs, and high throughput make Fantom ideal for DeFi applications and real-world use-cases. Learn more by visiting the Fantom Foundation website or Twitter.