Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Far fewer German companies fearing for survival - Ifo survey

05/02/2022 | 03:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A commuter train passes by the skyline with its financial district in Frankfurt

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of German companies fearing for their survival has fallen significantly, despite the economic risks posed by the war in Ukraine, a survey showed on Monday.

The Ifo institute said that 7.1% of the nearly 8,500 companies surveyed feel their existence is threatened, almost half the proportion found in the last survey in January, when the figure stood at 13.7%.

"However, sectors that have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic still feel threatened. These include the hospitality and event industries, where almost 25% of companies are reporting concerns over their survival," Klaus Wohlrabe, head of surveys at ifo, said in a statement.

In retail, 6.9% of companies considered themselves under threat, compared to 14.8% in January, Ifo found, although Wohlrabe pointed out that the latest numbers "don't yet show any traces of the current inflation dynamic."

"The high level of uncertainty generated by the war in Ukraine hasn't triggered an increase in survival fears in the key sectors," Wohlrabe says. "Manufacturing order books remain full."

In manufacturing, 4.9% of companies fear for their survival, down slightly from 5.6% in January, according to the survey.

(Reporting by Rachel More, Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:30aTaiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay
RE
03:29aTaiwan considers alternatives after U.S. informs of howitzer delay
RE
03:22aSetback for Shanghai's COVID battle; Beijing focuses on mass testing
RE
03:21aPhilippines' Marcos keeps big lead in poll on presidential race
RE
03:20aUnrelenting heat in India pushes April power demand to record high
RE
03:20aDenmark foreign minister to reopen embassy in Ukraine capital
RE
03:17aFar fewer German companies fearing for survival - Ifo survey
RE
03:11aFinland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
RE
03:10aS.Korean stocks fall after Wall St rout; won, T-bonds suffer
RE
03:07aFinland will decide to apply for NATO membership on May 12, says Iltalehti newspaper
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wind turbine maker Vestas cuts margin outlook as Ukraine war bites
2China April factory activity contracts at steeper pace as lockdowns bit..
3Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving - Handelsbla..
4ENI : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
5Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

HOT NEWS