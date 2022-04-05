Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Far-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off

04/05/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
France's far-left candidate Melenchon holds rally in Lille

LILLE (Reuters) - Far-left French candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon talked climate, feminism and cost of living at a rally on Tuesday in a bid to persuade youth and undecided voters ahead of Sunday's ballot.

The first round of France's presidential election is tipped to be a repeat showdown between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right Marine Le Pen, according to pollsters.

Leader of leftist party La France Insoumise (France Unbowed), Melenchon bills his candidacy as a "popular" alternative to counter the right. He says he would put a freeze on prices, increase salaries and strengthen public services to increase the purchasing power of the French.

The latest polls show Melenchon lagging behind Le Pen with 15% to 16.5% ratings, but the political veteran has not given up, as he told a crowd in Lille where he held his last major presidential rally.

The event was broadcast in 11 other cities through hologram technology, attracting a total of about 20,000 supporters across France, according to a spokesperson for the campaign.

Many young people could be seen at the Lille venue, suggesting that the best chance for the 70-year-old to reach the second round might be to appeal to youthful voters.

In 2017, more than a fifth of French voters sat out at least one round, and a disproportionate number of abstainers were youngsters, official data shows.

"We have no time to lose," Melenchon said of the climate crisis, promising to use "all human, intellectual, financial, social and cultural means" to honour the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

He also appealed to progressive values, saying a "feminist revolution" was under way and pleading to "rehumanize society."

He criticized Le Pen, arguing her political platform would not greatly help workers' purchasing power, and calling on the "angry" - including the Yellow Vests - to consider voting for him instead.

The Yellow Vests, named after motorists' high-visibility jackets, emerged in late 2018 in protest against fuel taxes and the cost of living, posing a major challenge to Macron as demonstrations spread across France.

"We can do things differently, convince people around you," said Melenchon, pushing a last plea to convince French voters that the left wing should be in the second round.

(Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro in Lille; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Juliette Jabkhiro


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:48pFar-left Melenchon makes last push to reach French presidential run-off
RE
05:46pTwitter says working on edit button for tweets
RE
05:46pMichigan governor kidnap plot jury ends 2nd day of deliberations
RE
05:45pMexican president casts lawmakers against key bill as 'traitors'
RE
05:44pFACTBOX-RESTRICTIONS VS. PROTECTIONS : How states are taking sides on abortion
RE
05:42pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.39% to 91.85 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pEuro Lost 0.63% to $1.0905 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pSterling Lost 0.32% to $1.3072 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:42pDollar Gains 0.66% to 123.60 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter to become top shareholder, starts poll o..
2Russia-Ukraine fallout starts felling fragile 'frontier' economies
3Invitation to media and analyst briefing for Ericsson Q1 2022 report
4Analyst recommendations: CBRE Group, Domino's Pizza, GSK, Ralph Lauren,..
5Nucor Acquires Steel Racking Manufacturer Elite Storage Solutions

HOT NEWS