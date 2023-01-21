Far-right Danish politician burns Koran

The police permit for the demonstration said it was against Islam and what it called Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's attempt to influence freedom of expression in Sweden.

Paludan could not immediately be reached by email for a comment. Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said on Twitter on Saturday that Islamophobic provocations were appalling,

The Koran burning sparked a protest outside Sweden's embassy in Ankara, where dozens took part in a demonstration organized by Turkey's New Welfare Party.

Sweden and Finland applied last year to join NATO following Russia's invasion of Ukraine but all 30 member states must approve their bids. Turkey has said Sweden in particular must first take a clearer stance against what it sees as terrorists, mainly Kurdish militants and a group it blames for a 2016 coup attempt.