  Homepage
  News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Far-right Oath Keepers founder convicted of sedition

11/29/2022 | 10:57pm EST
STORY: The founder of far-right U.S. militia group, the Oath Keepers, was found guilty of seditious conspiracy on Tuesday.

It's the highest-profile conviction so far in last year's deadly January 6th Capitol attack and took three days of jury deliberations to reach.

The verdict against Stewart Rhodes, who wears an eye patch after accidentally shooting himself decades ago, is a major win for federal prosecutors.

Rhodes was convicted on two other charges and acquitted on two.

Outside the courthouse, his lawyer called the verdicts "a mixed bag."

"We certainly are thankful for the not guilty verdict that Mr. Rhodes received. We are disappointed with the guilty verdict."

Prosecutors accused Rhodes of plotting to use force to block Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump.

Rhodes, who testified in his own defense, told the jury he had no plan to storm the Capitol and did not learn that some of his fellow Oath Keepers had breached the building until after the riot had ended.

The Yale Law School-educated, former Army paratrooper and disbarred attorney is one of the most prominent defendants of the roughly 900 charged so far in connection with the Capitol attack.

One of Rhodes' four co-defendants, Kelly Meggs, was also found guilty of seditious conspiracy, while the three others were acquitted of the charge.

Among the multiple charges, all five were convicted of obstructing an official proceeding.

The two crimes each carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

A number of other Oath Keepers and members of another right-wing group, the Proud Boys, also are due for trial on seditious conspiracy charges in December.


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS