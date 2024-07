PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - France's far-right National Rally (RN) party and its allies reached 33% of the national popular vote in the first round of parliamentary elections, the interior ministry said, while the leftwing New Popular Front came in second with 28%.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist bloc reached 20%, the ministry said. (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)