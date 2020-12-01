Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Faraday : named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

12/01/2020 | 12:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BURLINGTON, Vt., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Faraday, the cloud-based consumer prediction company, today announced its designation as a Cool Vendor in Gartner's 2020 Cool Vendors in Banking report.

According to Gartner, "Banks use an increasing range of emerging technologies to provide innovative products and services, optimize costs and scale digital banking. CIOs can benefit from research on market-moving technologies to address growing challenges, balancing cost optimization and new digital business investments."

As competition grows in nearly every consumer market, financial services included, the adoption of data science as a differentiation strategy is becoming a necessity rather than a luxury. Faraday provides a unique opportunity for financial services teams to operationalize machine learning for customer intelligence and predictive marketing applications.

"We are excited to be named a Cool Vendor as we work to democratize data science and machine learning for consumer-facing organizations of all sizes," said Andy Rossmiessl, CEO of Faraday. "With growing competition across the board in the financial space, having access to cutting-edge data science to creatively leverage customer data allows businesses to expand their reach, optimize customer lifecycles, and personalize customer experiences."

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Banking, October 2020

Gartner Disclaimer:
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Faraday
Faraday is a cloud-based consumer prediction company that lets brands work smarter by bringing data science out of the lab and into the real world. The Faraday prediction cloud integrates with brands' existing software stacks, enhancing their customer data with hundreds of attributes from third-party data sources before applying machine learning to power predictive engagement and personalization across every customer journey. Visit faraday.io to learn more.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faraday-named-a-cool-vendor-by-gartner-301182885.html

SOURCE Faraday


© PRNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pBOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (GBP) : Transaction in Own Shares
AQ
01:00pANDES TECHNOLOGY : Faster, smaller and more accurate Edge AI using Deeplite and Andes Technology software + hardware
AQ
01:00pKonica Minolta Launches AccurioPress C4080 Series
GL
01:00pRubrik Introduces Innovations on AWS Fueled By Market Demand
GL
01:00pMM, Inc., a Utah Health & Wellness Contract Manufacturing Company, Celebrates 20% Month-Over-Month Growth as Consumers Turn to Wellness Products Amidst Pandemic
GL
01:00pTAG Associates Nominated for Three Private Asset Management Awards
GL
12:59pNEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:58pAMERICAN AIRLINES : FAA issues new first air certificate for Boeing 737 MAX since 2019
RE
12:58pDollar nose-dives on U.S. stimulus hopes; bitcoin at new high
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ