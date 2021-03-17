Farewell visit from Nigerian ambassador

Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman on Tuesday received a farewell visit from the Nigerian Ambassador to Croatia seated in Budapest, Eniola Olaitan Ajayi.

The two officials underscored good bilateral relations between Croatia and Nigeria, highlighting potential for the strengthening of economic cooperation, notably in food industry and shipbuilding. Grlić Radman thanked Ajayi for her contribution to the two countries' bilateral relations during her term.

The ambassador underlined the importance of boosting Croatia's diplomatic and economic presence in Nigeria, where a number of Croatian companies and individuals have already launched businesses. She also reflected on the excellent cooperation with the Croatian Embassy in Budapest.