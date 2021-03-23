Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement Announces Community Education Program

Westminster, MD, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is now accepting applications for Phase 1 of its Community Education Program, providing up to $10,000 in funding to organizations that support agriculture education within MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s territory.

“The future of agriculture relies on education, and we are happy to support those local programs and efforts,” says Tony Ill, Chair of the Foundation. “The Foundation encourages all eligible organizations to apply for funding so we can assist our ag community members in creating educational opportunities.”

Funding options include up to $2,000 and up to $10,000. Applications will be accepted in two periods:

• Now – June 30, 2021

• July 1, 2021 – October 20, 2021

Qualified programs must benefit communities within MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s footprint and be consistent with the values and mission of the Foundation. Requests that meet the selection criteria are considered by the Foundation Board. Only 501(c)(3) organizations or those otherwise exempt from federal income tax will be considered.

For more information about the requirements, guidelines and restrictions of the Community Education Program and to apply for funding, visit FCFoundationForAg.org.

About the Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement

The Farm Credit Foundation for Agricultural Advancement is a $5.7M non-profit foundation formed in 2015, created to help advance the future of agriculture. The Foundation has a scholarship program open to all eligible students and a Community Education Program open to all eligible organizations and programs located in MidAtlantic Farm Credit’s five-state territory.

Attachment

Katie Ward MidAtlantic Farm Credit 8883393334 news@mafc.com