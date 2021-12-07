Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Farm Finance - The First Ever Vietnam Farming NFT Game Released

12/07/2021 | 11:50am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - The Farm Finance team is pleased to announce its token, the Farm Finance Token (FFT). Inspired by a famous farming game, Farm Finance combines a game with the non-fungible token (NFT) blockchain technology to allow players to generate revenue while playing.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8378/106953_farmfinance_550.jpg


Figure 1: Farm Finance - The First Ever Vietnam Farming NFT Game Released

The Farm Finance Token is the main currency on the ecosystem with a total supply of 200,000,000 and will be deployed on Binance Smart Chain.

NFT Plant

According to the team, owning an NFT plant enables you to farm and harvest from your farm to get your token, especially if you harvest at the right time to optimize the revenue.

Besides generating tokens as rewards, you can also trade or stake the tokens. The token will also serve as a payment method when users purchase items.

  • Buy/sell items in virtual shops.
  • Reward players through the Play-to-Earn feature.
  • Staking.
  • Trading plants on the marketplace.
  • DEX trading such as Poocoin, PancakeSwap, and more.
  • Warehousing.
  • Voting proposal.
  • CEX trading.

Tokenomics

The team has divided the 200,000,000 total supply into different classes. The token is shared as shown below:

  • Play to earn: 99,000,000 or 49.5%.
  • Private sale: 10,000,000 or 5%.
  • Presale or IDO listing: 20,000,000 or 10%.
  • Airdrop: 2,000,000 or 1%.
  • Marketing: 14,000,000 or 7%.
  • Liquidity: 5,000,000 or 2.5%.
  • Staking: 20,000,000 or 10%.
  • Partner: 20,000,000 or 10%, locked for 1 year.
  • Team: 10,000,000 or 5%, locked for 1 year.

Roadmap

Farm Finance Team have a clearly roadmap of their developing, some of focusing on market supply and demand, some of focusing on long-term growth, and these are as follow:

Q3 2021

  • Build up project.
  • Team development.

Q4 2021

  • Complete token sale.
  • Airdrop and marketing.
  • Listing FFT token.
  • Official launch of Farm Finance on web version.
  • Open Marketplace feature.
  • Open staking feature.
  • Balancing, stabilize price impact.

Q1 2022

  • Release new items to increase crop yield.
  • Marketing with more influencers.
  • Improve UX/UI design.
  • Official launch of Farm Finance on PC/iOS/Android.

Q2 2022

  • Control market price stabilization.
  • Launch friend mode, community warehouse, trading items market.
  • Farm keeper dog/stealing crops/Raid doll/leaderboard system.

Q3 2022

  • Launch new projects on ecosystem: Fowl Finance, Fish Finance, and FFswap Dex
  • Metaverse interaction
  • New feature through the community vote
  • New items through the community vote

Token Sale Events

The Farm Finance team has planned two token sale events for the token: IDO Listing (Presale) and Private Sale.

The Private Sale event gives preference to KOL, big investors, and ventures. The event won't be given any publicity.

The token will be on sale for $0.02 per FFT and a total supply of 10,000,000 is available for purchase. It will be locked for a year and 8% of the value unlocked each month.

IDO Listing

The IDO Listing will go alongside the Whitelist only. Although the listing date is to be announced, the price is $0.04 per FFT with 20,000,000 FFT available for sale. The minimum investment is 0.1BNB while the maximum is 2 BNB.

Since Farm Finance was launched, it has recorded the following milestones:

  • Launching of its official website.
  • Whitepaper release.
  • Launch game in beta test version (testnet).
  • 70,000 registered members on telegram only 3 days after testnet was launched.
  • 40,000 followers on Twitter.
  • Over 2,000 accounts already playing.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FarmFinanceBSC
Telegram Group: https://t.me/FarmFinanceGlobal
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/FarmFinanceChannel
Medium: https://medium.com/@FarmFinanceBSC

Media Details
Company Name: FarmFinance
Contact Name: Khang Lam
Email: contact@farmfinance.me
Website: https://farmfinance.me/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106953


© Newsfilecorp 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:52aU.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, October 2021
PU
11:52aMARVELL TECHNOLOGY : Optical Technologies for 5G Access Networks
PU
11:52aEquipment Manufacturers Join Leader O'Toole and MPs for Roundtable on Supply Chain Issues
PU
11:52aASPEN TECHNOLOGY : The FDA's Advanced Manufacturing Initiative Is What We Do
PU
11:52aBAMBURI CEMENT : 14 Trees announces Africa's largest 3D-printed affordable housing project in Kenya
PU
11:52aMEET THE TEAM : Damian Tambling, General Manager
PU
11:52aWALT DISNEY : Names Geoff Morrell As Chief Corporate Affairs Of…
PU
11:52aBOOSTHEAT : Expands its partnership with dalkia for the development of a thermally driven heat pump dedicated to domestic hot water production
PU
11:52aGARTNER : Bem-vindo!
PU
11:52aDEL TACO RESTAURANTS : Jack in the Box to Acquire Del Taco, Combining Two Challenger Brands to Create Substantial Opportunities for Growth and Increased Profitability - Form 8-K/A
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive-SEC probes Tesla over whistleblower claims on solar panel def..
2Pfizer And BioNTech To Request Approval For Vaccine Use In 12-To-15-Yea..
3Alibaba Rises on Shakeup Plans, Beijing Moves
4Shell, BlueScope work on Australian hydrogen hub
5Oil CEOs clash with U.S. Energy Dept official over energy transition

HOT NEWS