Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2021) - The Farm Finance team is pleased to announce its token, the Farm Finance Token (FFT). Inspired by a famous farming game, Farm Finance combines a game with the non-fungible token (NFT) blockchain technology to allow players to generate revenue while playing.





Figure 1: Farm Finance - The First Ever Vietnam Farming NFT Game Released

The Farm Finance Token is the main currency on the ecosystem with a total supply of 200,000,000 and will be deployed on Binance Smart Chain.

NFT Plant

According to the team, owning an NFT plant enables you to farm and harvest from your farm to get your token, especially if you harvest at the right time to optimize the revenue.

Besides generating tokens as rewards, you can also trade or stake the tokens. The token will also serve as a payment method when users purchase items.

Buy/sell items in virtual shops.

Reward players through the Play-to-Earn feature.

Staking.

Trading plants on the marketplace.

DEX trading such as Poocoin, PancakeSwap, and more.

Warehousing.

Voting proposal.

CEX trading.

Tokenomics

The team has divided the 200,000,000 total supply into different classes. The token is shared as shown below:

Play to earn: 99,000,000 or 49.5%.

99,000,000 or 49.5%. Private sale: 10,000,000 or 5%.

10,000,000 or 5%. Presale or IDO listing: 20,000,000 or 10%.

20,000,000 or 10%. Airdrop: 2,000,000 or 1%.

2,000,000 or 1%. Marketing: 14,000,000 or 7%.

14,000,000 or 7%. Liquidity: 5,000,000 or 2.5%.

5,000,000 or 2.5%. Staking: 20,000,000 or 10%.

20,000,000 or 10%. Partner: 20,000,000 or 10%, locked for 1 year.

20,000,000 or 10%, locked for 1 year. Team: 10,000,000 or 5%, locked for 1 year.

Roadmap

Farm Finance Team have a clearly roadmap of their developing, some of focusing on market supply and demand, some of focusing on long-term growth, and these are as follow:

Q3 2021

Build up project.

Team development.

Q4 2021

Complete token sale.

Airdrop and marketing.

Listing FFT token.

Official launch of Farm Finance on web version.

Open Marketplace feature.

Open staking feature.

Balancing, stabilize price impact.

Q1 2022

Release new items to increase crop yield.

Marketing with more influencers.

Improve UX/UI design.

Official launch of Farm Finance on PC/iOS/Android.

Q2 2022

Control market price stabilization.

Launch friend mode, community warehouse, trading items market.

Farm keeper dog/stealing crops/Raid doll/leaderboard system.

Q3 2022

Launch new projects on ecosystem: Fowl Finance, Fish Finance, and FFswap Dex

Metaverse interaction

New feature through the community vote

New items through the community vote

Token Sale Events

The Farm Finance team has planned two token sale events for the token: IDO Listing (Presale) and Private Sale.

The Private Sale event gives preference to KOL, big investors, and ventures. The event won't be given any publicity.

The token will be on sale for $0.02 per FFT and a total supply of 10,000,000 is available for purchase. It will be locked for a year and 8% of the value unlocked each month.

IDO Listing

The IDO Listing will go alongside the Whitelist only. Although the listing date is to be announced, the price is $0.04 per FFT with 20,000,000 FFT available for sale. The minimum investment is 0.1BNB while the maximum is 2 BNB.

Since Farm Finance was launched, it has recorded the following milestones:

Launching of its official website.

Whitepaper release.

Launch game in beta test version (testnet).

70,000 registered members on telegram only 3 days after testnet was launched.

40,000 followers on Twitter.

Over 2,000 accounts already playing.

Social Media Handles:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FarmFinanceBSC

Telegram Group: https://t.me/FarmFinanceGlobal

Telegram Channel: https://t.me/FarmFinanceChannel

Medium: https://medium.com/@FarmFinanceBSC

Media Details

Company Name: FarmFinance

Contact Name: Khang Lam

Email: contact@farmfinance.me

Website: https://farmfinance.me/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/106953