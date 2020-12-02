Log in
Farm Income and Wealth Statistics

12/02/2020 | 03:15pm EST
U.S. and State Farm Income and Wealth Statistics

These are the latest data on U.S. farm sector income and wealth statistics. The data include historical U.S. and State-level farm income and wealth estimates, and U.S.-level forecasts for the current calendar year.

Data are released three times a year: usually in February, August, and November to coordinate with other key USDA data releases including the World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. The U.S.-level calendar-year forecast is first provided in February. The late August or early September release converts the prior year's farm income and balance sheet forecasts to estimates, adds State-level farm income estimates, revises previous years' estimates, and updates the current year's forecast. The late November or early December release updates the current year's forecast and revises previous years' estimates, as needed.

Unless noted, data are as of December 2, 2020. The next forecast is scheduled to be released February 5, 2021.

See:

Note: Estimates are subject to revision. Changes generally occur when additional information is added as it becomes available. Because data from USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service are a primary source of information to the accounts, revisions made to those data are incorporated into Economic Research Service estimates when preliminary data become final. Examples include revisions in official estimates of commodity production resulting from new census of agriculture data. Estimates may also be revised when administrative data are changed.

Disclaimer

ERS - Economic Research Service published this content on 02 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2020 20:14:07 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
