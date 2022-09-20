Farm and food investors face $150 bln loss on climate change - report

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Top farming and food firms could lose up
to a quarter of their value by 2030 if they do not adapt to new
government policies and consumer behavior tied to climate
change, United Nations-affiliated campaigners said in a new
report.
Research to be presented on Tuesday looked at how 40 big
companies including agricultural producers and food retailers
could fare under scenarios called key to reducing emissions,
such as if governments impose carbon emssions prices or if
consumers reduce their consumption of meat.
The study, seen by Reuters News, found the companies' value
would decline by an average of around 7% by 2030, equivalent to
some $150 billion in investor losses, if they did not adopt new
practices.
At the same time, business areas like plant-based meat and
forest restoration offer the same companies big new
opportunities, the report states.
The report does not name specific companies so it is not
taken as investment advice, a campaign representative said.
It is being published by Race to Zero, a U.N.-backed
campaign to address climate change. Researchers used data from
Vivid Economics, part of consulting firm McKinsey & Co. The
report will be presented at Climate Week in New York, a series
of events tied to the gathering of world leaders in the
city.
Backers said the findings show the importance of previous
calls for investors and companies to eliminate commodities tied
to products like cattle, palm oil and soy that contribute to
deforestation. More than 100 global leaders last year pledged to
halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end
of the decade.
"The reality is stark: Nature risk is fast becoming an
integral factor to investment risk," said Peter Harrison, chief
executive of Schroders Plc, in a statement sent by a Race to
Zero representative.
