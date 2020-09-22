Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Farmers Bankshares, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:10pm EDT

WINDSOR, Va., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to holders of common stock of the company. 

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on October 2, 2020, with payment to occur by October 15, 2020. 

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA.  Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia.  Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmers-bankshares-inc-reports-third-quarter-dividend-301136037.html

SOURCE Farmers Bankshares, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Energy 360 Ron Gusek Interview
PU
03:40pCSE BULLETIN : Share Reclassification - Acreage Holdings, Inc. (ACRG.U)
NE
03:39pElon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips
RE
03:36pTELEDYNE : e2v HiRel Expands RF Line With New 25 GHz Frequency Doubler
BU
03:35pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 42/2020
PU
03:35p2021 AQR Insight Award Call for Papers
BU
03:33pSapoznik Insurance Joins Forces with World Insurance Associates
BU
03:31pINTERNATIONAL : AB INTL GROUP Updates Progress of 4 Films Productions and Promotions
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group