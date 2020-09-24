Log in
Farmers Bankshares : Reports Third Quarter Dividend

09/24/2020 | 03:15pm EDT

WINDSOR, VA, September 22, 2020 - Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA), the Windsor-based holding company for Farmers Bank, announced that the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share to holders of common stock of the company.

The record date for stockholders entitled to payment of the dividend will be the close of normal trading on October 2, 2020, with payment to occur by October 15, 2020.

The common stock of Farmers Bankshares, Inc. trades on the OTC Pink Marketplace under the symbol FBVA. Any stockbroker can assist with purchase of the company's stock, as well as with sales of holdings.

Farmers Bank, founded in 1919, is headquartered in Windsor, Virginia, and is a community bank which operates eight branches and services areas throughout Tidewater, Virginia. Additional information is available at the company's website, www.farmersbankva.com.

Contact: Vernon M. Towler, President and Chief Executive Officer, 757-242-6111

Disclaimer

Farmers Bankshares Inc. published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 19:14:06 UTC
