Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Farmers in Argentina have sold 19.5 mln T of 2021/22 corn - ministry

03/29/2022 | 02:27pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BUENOS AIRES, March 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's producers have sold 19.5 million tonnes of corn for the 2021/22 season, the ministry of agriculture said on Tuesday.

The ministry said that 744,000 tonnes of corn were traded between March 16 and 23, exceeding the 454,900 tonnes recorded the same period in the previous season, boosted by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has cut the global supply of the grain.

Argentina is the world's second largest corn exporter and its farmers are beginning to harvest the 2021/22 grain, whose harvest the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BdeC) estimates at 49 million tonnes.

At the end of last year, the Argentine government set a limit on corn exports for the 2021/22 cycle of 41.6 million tonnes in an attempt to control high domestic food prices.

Regarding 2021/22 soybean, Argentine farmers have sold 11.5 million tonnes of the oilseed, whose harvest will begin in the coming weeks, according to the government. On the same period of the last season, the volume of sales had been 12.8 million tonnes.

The BdeC estimated soybean production for the current season at 42 million tonnes.

Foreign exchange from agricultural exports is critical for Argentina's battered economy, which in 2021 managed to recover after three years of recession, aggravated by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. (Reporting by Agustín Geist; Writing by Carolina Pulice Editing by Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 2.87% 654.25 End-of-day quote.10.28%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) 0.92% 122.8122 Delayed Quote.3.84%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -2.74% 601.0319 Delayed Quote.26.17%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.11% 110.8 Delayed Quote.7.50%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -9.03% 87.1 Delayed Quote.34.64%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:50pCanada to present 2022-23 budget on april 7 - finance minister…
RE
02:50p21 U.S. states ask judge to halt federal transportation mask mandate
RE
02:50pOil drops $2 on positive signals from Russia-Ukraine peace talks
RE
02:48pU.N chopper crashes in eastern Congo with 8 aboard, army blames rebels
RE
02:48pDIAGNOS : 2022-03-28, DIAGNOS Announces Closing of Private Placement and New Marketing Director – Download PDF
PU
02:45pU.S. 2s/10s Treasury yield curve inverts
RE
02:45pIcahn plans to nominate two directors to Kroger board
RE
02:44pJustice Thomas should recuse from U.S. Capitol attack cases, Schumer says
RE
02:43pVietnam's VinFast sets up U.S. manufacturing plant, eyes investment of at least $2 bln
RE
02:42pWorld delegates appear to kick deal to halt nature loss into long grass
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. exchanges defeat high-frequency trading lawsuit
2Tesla adds to wave of megacap stock splits
3Elon Musk invokes rapper Eminem in opposing SEC decree
4Exclusive-Russian oil firm shuffles Venezuela assets as sanctions bite
5Russian rouble soars to 83 vs dollar before easing, stocks mixed

HOT NEWS