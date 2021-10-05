Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Farmers of Salem and Their Independent Agent Network Raise $13,575 for Habitat for Humanity

10/05/2021 | 06:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALEM, N.J., Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Jersey based property and casualty insurer, Farmers of Salem, announces their fifth annual charitable drive, in partnership with their independent agent network, to raise awareness and donations for Habitat for Humanity (HFH).  As part of our “Earn More, Give Back” charitable incentive, agents were offered the opportunity to support HFH with Farmers of Salem donating $15 per policy written to the agency’s local Habitat affiliate.  Since 2015, donations have totaled $77,875.   This year we realized our largest annual donation of $13,575. Donations will be made in the name of the agency, in partnership with Farmers of Salem, to the local NJ, PA, and MD Habitat for Humanity Affiliates.   

Congratulations and thank you to our agents that qualified and earned $13,575 in 2021!
Our leader this year is Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency LLC with a donation of $1,410. The Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency has qualified every year since 2015.

Robert Wilkens Insurance Agency, LLC
Gomez Insurance Company
J. Byrne Agency, Inc.
Wiser Insurance Agency, LLC
Linwood Forest Insurance Group, LLC
Haddon Agency, LLC
Generazio Associates, Inc.
Innovative Insurance Group
Hardenbergh Insurance Group
Paladin Insurance Agency
Allied Partners Insurance Inc
Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc.
FMJ Agency Alliance, LLC
E & K Insurance Group
World Insurance Associates, LLC
Verona Insurance Agency
Barclay Group
Coastline Insurance Agency, Inc.
Maiello & Manzi Associates, Inc.
New Amsterdam T/A Esposito Insurance Group
R. John Muller LLC
Heist
Petrocci Agency, LLC
The Pangborn Agency, LLC
The Leigh Agency
Juray & Associates, Inc.
Holman Insurance Services, LLC
The Ardite Agency
Miramar Agency Group, LLC/Goffle

About Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit, ecumenical Christian housing ministry that seeks to eliminate substandard housing from the world and to make decent shelter a matter of conscience and action. Habitat for Humanity welcomes people of all races, religions and nationalities to partner in its mission. Habitat for Humanity International's vision is a world where everyone has a decent place to live. Since 1976 Habitat has helped more than 5 million people through home construction, rehabilitation, repairs and by increasing access to improved shelter through products and services.
For more information, visit habitat.org.

About Farmers of Salem
Founded in 1851, Farmers of Salem provides insurance coverage to homeowners and businesses in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland through a network of independent agents. Rated A- EXCELLENT by A.M. Best Company, we pride ourselves in providing Superior Service with Personal Attention.
For more information about Farmers of Salem, visit farmersofsalem.com.

Contact:
Kim Lorenzini
856-628-0150
klorenzini@fosnj.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:14aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Tread Water After Selloff; Oil Rally Builds
DJ
06:13aCRANFIELD UNIVERSITY : Cranfield joins state-of-the-art R&D centre for next-generation aerostructures
AQ
06:13aQUEEN'S UNIVERSITY BELFAST : New GBP500k digital testbed to create 'step change' in smart manufacturing
AQ
06:12aCISCO : Federal Circuit Clarifies That There Is Not A Heightened Standard For Willful Infringement
AQ
06:11aData and AI Consultancy Mesh-AI Launches with $30m Funding from Columbia Capital
BU
06:10aBRISTOW GROUP INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:09aMCAP ACQUISITION CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aCottco Loses Us$2,5m Lint to Fire At Depot
AQ
06:06aGroup Out to Promote Cultural Tourism
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Facebook blames "faulty configuration change" for nearly six-hour outag..
2Facebook : World stocks steady near lows as inflation jitters ease
3Factbox-Electric-vehicle batteries: major players and their expansion p..
4New day, same problems
5E.ON Next to Supply 233,000 Customers of Collapsed UK Energy Firms

HOT NEWS