Farmfirst Dairy Cooperative : Disaster Benefit Pays Members Dealing with Derecho Aftermath

FarmFirst Disaster Benefit Pays Members Dealing

with Derecho Aftermath

More than $40,000 is awarded to three FarmFirst members impacted by the Iowa derecho

Madison, Wis. [September 30, 2020] - For farmers in Newhall, Iowa, they weren't very familiar with the term 'derecho' and what kind of impact it could have on their dairy farming operations. However, on what was seemingly a typical August day, a few dairy farmers quickly realized the power and fury of a 'derecho' as their farms experienced unprecedented damage from the summer storm yielding peak wind speeds of over 110 mph.

Thanks to FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative's disaster benefit program, cooperative members facing milk income loss on their dairy operations were able to receive some financial coverage from their loss through the cooperative's program. Three FarmFirst members were directly impacted by the derecho on August 11 in Benton County, Iowa and in total received more than $40,000 for various damages negatively impacting their milk income.

"We never want to use benefits like these, but we certainly appreciate having them in situations like this," said Brian Schanbacher, dairy farmer in Newhall, Iowa who was impacted by the derecho. "You never anticipate anything like this to happen on your farm. Even six weeks later, it's still hard to comprehend."

The damages on these farms is immense. Free-stall barns have the roofs completely ripped off, exposing cattle to the elements. A milking parlor has a portion of the roof missing, with metal and insulation hanging from the exposed roof. A silo that was recently filled with corn silage was lifted, causing the silo to break upon landing with its roof found two fields over. An older wooden barn is still standing and has its roof, while one side is missing more than half of the wall on its west side. Large scraps of metal were strewn everywhere. Pine trees were simply snapped in half. Yet, other buildings on the farm didn't have any damage.

"Of our 40 calf hutches, we only found four of them on the farm," said Ron Franck, dairy farmer in Newhall, Iowa who had considerable damage to the buildings on his farm. "Thankfully, all the cattle, including the calves were found and still alive."